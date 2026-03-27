Wecom Fiber Appoints Rachel Solomon Chief Executive Officer to Drive Operational Execution and Expansion; Paul Fleming Transitions to Chairman, Leading Government and External Affairs

PHOENIX, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wecom Fiber announced the appointment of Rachel Solomon as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 23, 2026. Current CEO Paul Fleming will transition to Chairman of the Board and Head of Government & External Affairs, where he will continue to play a central role in guiding the company's government partnerships and stakeholder engagement efforts.

Wecom Fiber Chief Executive Officer Rachel Solomon

This leadership evolution positions Wecom Fiber to scale operations and deliver on one of the largest broadband expansion efforts in Arizona, while maintaining the strong relationships and community trust that have defined the company for decades.

With backing from Searchlight Capital Partners, Wecom Fiber is accelerating one of the largest broadband expansion efforts in Arizona—bringing high-speed fiber infrastructure to underserved and rural communities across the state.

Rachel Solomon joins Wecom Fiber with extensive experience leading large-scale network operations and infrastructure organizations. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations & Engineering for Comcast's West Division, where she oversaw engineering, construction, network operations, and technical operations across 14 states and managed more than $4.8 billion in capital investments and expense management. Throughout her career, Solomon has built a reputation for operational excellence, network reliability, and developing high-performance teams that deliver at scale.

"Wecom Fiber has built something truly special—a company grounded in mission, community, and execution," said Solomon. "I'm excited to join the team and help scale the next phase of growth while continuing to deliver for the communities we serve."

"Rachel is a proven operator who knows how to lead complex infrastructure organizations and execute at a high level," said Fleming. "As we enter our next phase of growth, her leadership will be critical to scaling our operations while preserving our commitment as a local service provider."

"Paul has built a strong foundation at Wecom Fiber, and we're excited to see Rachel step in to lead the next phase of growth. Together, this leadership structure positions the company to scale while continuing to deliver for the communities it serves," said Darren Glatt, Partner and Head of Digital Infrastructure at Searchlight Capital Partners.

Fleming, who has led Wecom Fiber's transformation and growth, will assume the roles of Chairman and Head of Government & External Affairs, where he will focus on advancing partnerships with local, state, and federal stakeholders, including continued collaboration with the Arizona Commerce Authority and broadband programs supporting rural connectivity.

"For nearly 70 years, Wecom has been rooted in serving communities that have historically been overlooked," Fleming added. "This next chapter is about building on that foundation. I'm excited to continue working closely with our partners and communities while Rachel leads execution to deliver on the opportunity in front of us."

Wecom Fiber is currently executing a significant expansion across Arizona, supported in part by nearly $196 million in BEAD funding to bring high-speed fiber internet to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across underserved and rural communities.

Solomon's appointment positions the company to execute at scale while preserving the local relationships and mission that have long defined Wecom Fiber.

"We're building infrastructure that will serve communities for generations," said Solomon. "This structure allows us to scale that impact while staying true to who we are."

Wecom Fiber is actively expanding across Arizona, including Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, Prescott, Verde Valley, and Casa Grande, with continued growth across Yavapai, Coconino, Mohave, La Paz, Gila, Navajo, and Maricopa counties.

About Wecom Fiber

Wecom Fiber is an Arizona-based fiber broadband provider focused on delivering reliable, high-speed internet to underserved and rural communities. With roots dating back to 1956, the company combines local expertise with modern infrastructure to expand connectivity and close the digital divide across the state.

CONTACT:

Matthew Benson



602-570-7493

SOURCE Wecom Fiber