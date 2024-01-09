Wed Society® Celebrates 5 Million Monthly Interaction Milestone and 2023 Year End Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wed Society, the premier wedding media company, announces key 2023 results.

Wed Society defied industry norms by posting a remarkable 7.4% year-over-year same market revenue growth rate. This performance stands in stark contrast to the United States wedding industry's expected overall revenue decline of 12.7% in 2023, caused primarily by a return to normalcy following an artificial spike in 2022 due to COVID-19 wedding delays. Ashley Bowen Murphy, co-founder of Wed Society, notes, "Despite headwinds, Wed Society's meteoric growth outpaced the broader industry by a staggering 20 points."

"Wed Society's meteoric growth outpaced the broader industry by a staggering 20 points." Post this

2023 also witnessed Wed Society reaching several other pivotal milestones:

Surpassing 5.18 million average monthly digital and social media interactions.

Achieving 24.7% total audience growth year-over-year across all platforms.

Showcasing 925 curated weddings, serving as a wellspring of inspiration for tens of thousands of engaged couples in each local market.

Reaching a 7.9% growth rate of recurring revenue members.

Kami Huddleston, co-founder of Wed Society, emphasizes the company's agility and niche focus, stating, "While total U.S. advertising spend across all industries was projected to grow at a 5.9% pace in 2023, Wed Society's unique market positioning allowed us to outperform that broader market metric by an impressive 25%."

Wed Society's rate of same-market revenue growth accelerated between 2022 to 2023. David Lewis, chief growth officer of Wed Society, commented "accelerating revenue growth rates for existing markets demonstrates the durability and strength of our business model." In 2022 Wed Society reported a 6.8% same-market year-over-year revenue growth rate, while that rate accelerated to 7.4% in 2023 for a two year compounded growth rate of 14.7%, even before accounting for any new lines of business.

Wed Society anticipates opening seven new franchise locations in 2024. While the overall wedding industry is projected to grow 1.8% in 2024, Wed Society forecasts strong double digit growth rates.

About Wed Society®:

Founded in 2007, Wed Society® is the premier wedding media franchise. Showcasing inspirational local weddings, connecting engaged couples with vendors, and hosting exclusive member events, Wed Society® is the heartbeat of the wedding community.

SOURCE Wed Society