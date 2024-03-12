Wed Society® Expands Franchise Footprint; Enters Four New Markets

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wed Society, America's leading wedding industry franchise, announces the addition of four new franchise markets including San Antonio, Tampa, Nashville, and Iowa.

"Since the beginning of 2024 Wed Society has awarded a new franchise location every 12 business days" noted Kami Huddleston, co-founder and creative director of Wed Society. She added "These particular markets were targeted for expansion due to the size and durability of the underlying wedding industry, and we couldn't be more pleased with the talent of the franchise owners awarded."

Wed Society is one of the fastest growing wedding content platforms in America, and existing markets continue to experience strong organic growth - reaching major milestones in 2023:

Surpassing 62 million annual digital and social media audience interactions.

Achieving a 24.7% year-over-year total audience growth rate.

Reaching a 7.9% growth rate of paying advertising members.

Ashley Bowen Murphy, co-founder of Wed Society, emphasizes the company's disciplined approach to growth, "Our target for 2024 includes opening seven new franchise markets, meaning we are already more than halfway to that goal in the first quarter. We follow a disciplined approach to unit-count growth, prioritizing positive unit level economics and support to our franchise owners. Profitable franchisees make for happy franchisees. And that is the focus of Wed Society." In 2023 Wed Society reported a 7.4% same-market year-over-year revenue growth rate, and a two-year compounded revenue growth rate of 14.7%.

David Lewis, chief growth officer of Wed Society, added "The response to our franchise offering has surpassed our expectations, with more than 150 ownership inquiries each week. These four hand-picked franchise markets host 58,000 weddings each year and are supported by more than 9,700 talented wedding vendors who comprise our membership base. Through our expanding franchise network we are delighted to help a record number of engaged couples find curated local vendors in 2024."

About Wed Society®:

Founded in 2007, Wed Society® is the premier wedding media franchise. Showcasing inspirational local weddings, connecting engaged couples with local vendors, and hosting exclusive member events, Wed Society® is the heartbeat of the wedding community. Learn more at WedSociety.com .

