Wed Society® Expands into Birmingham, Miami, and Wilmington, Strengthening its National Franchise Presence

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wed Society®, America's leading wedding industry franchise, is excited to announce its expansion into three dynamic new markets: Birmingham, AL; Miami, FL; and Wilmington, DE.

"As the heartbeat of the wedding community, we are delighted to welcome three new franchise owners to our growing family," said Ashley Bowen Murphy, co-founder of Wed Society. "Franchising is the bedrock of Wed Society's national expansion strategy."

Wed Society® franchise owners play a pivotal role in their communities. Couples planning their wedding utilize Wed Society's popular digital, social, and print channels to find inspiration and to connect with local wedding vendors who are Wed Society® members. These local wedding vendors gain valuable, targeted marketing exposure as well as invitations to exclusive member-only events. Over the past year, Wed Society franchisees have achieved remarkable milestones, including:

62 million digital and social media audience interactions

24.7% year-over-year total audience growth rate

7.9% growth rate in paying advertising members

"Our latest expansion reinforces Wed Society's commitment to building a national network of locally-rooted wedding resources," said Kami Huddleston, co-founder of Wed Society. "We're excited to bring our unique platform to these diverse new markets as the Wed Society footprint now stretches across seven states."

Wed Society® is a low overhead home-based franchise boasting an impressive average annual revenue per market of $681,000 according to item 19 of the Wed Society franchise disclosure document.

Ali Chambless, vice president of franchise development for Wed Society, added, "As we grow, so does our headquarters support team. With nearly 250,000 weddings represented annually across our franchise markets, we are committed to providing exceptional support to our franchisees and the wedding community at large."

About Wed Society®:

Founded in 2007 Wed Society® is the premier wedding media franchise, dedicated to showcasing inspirational local weddings, connecting engaged couples with local vendors, and hosting exclusive member events. Wed Society® is the heartbeat of the wedding community. Discover more at Franchise.WedSociety.com .

SOURCE Wed Society