Wed Society Named Top New & Emerging Franchise by Entrepreneur, Marking Third Major Recognition Amid Rapid National Expansion

Wedding media franchise adds momentum after ranking No. 91 on Entrepreneur's Top Franchises Under $150,000 list and earning Franchise Business Review honors for women and franchisee satisfaction

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wed Society®, the fast-growing wedding media franchise connecting engaged couples with trusted local wedding professionals, today announced it has been named No. 41 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Top New & Emerging Franchises list. The recognition follows Wed Society's recent ranking as:

No. 91 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000, and

on Entrepreneur's and Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review, and

by Franchise Business Review, and Top 200 Franchise by Franchise Business Review

(L to R): Kami Huddleston, David Lewis, and Ashley Murphy of Wed Society. Photo credit: Madelyn Grace Photography.

The latest recognition comes as Wed Society continues to accelerate its national expansion, with 36 franchise locations awarded across 22 states. Founded in 2007 and franchising since 2023, Wed Society has grown from a trusted regional wedding media brand into one of the most popular national wedding planning platforms built around local ownership, recurring vendor relationships, curated content, social influence, print publications and community-driven events.

"Being recognized by Entrepreneur as one of America's top new and emerging franchises for the second year in a row is powerful validation of the momentum we are seeing across the Wed Society system," said David Lewis, Chief Growth Officer of Wed Society. "In a short period of time, we have expanded to 36 awarded markets across the United States while continuing to attract mission-driven franchise owners who want to build a meaningful local business in the wedding industry. These honors reflect not just growth, but the strength of our model, our franchisee community and the opportunity ahead."

Entrepreneur's franchise rankings evaluate brands across a range of factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial stability. Wed Society's inclusion on both the Top New & Emerging Franchises list and the Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000 list underscores the brand's position as an appealing franchise opportunity with accessible startup costs and national growth momentum.

This recent growth comes as couples continue to rely heavily on Wed Society's digital and social channels for wedding inspiration and vendor discovery. The brand reports more than 10 million monthly online and social content views, underscoring the demand from couples for authentic, locally curated wedding planning guidance. This is on top of distribution of nearly 75,000 printed editions of Wed Society's Book of Weddings. While over the past year more than 10,000 wedding vendors attended an in-person Wed Society industry event in their local community; signaling Wed Society's popularity as an effective platform for high quality wedding professionals to increase visibility with the 165,000 couples who are married each month in the United States. In 2026, wedding vendors who joined Wed Society as advertising members reported average net income growth of 37% year-over-year.

Wed Society's omni-channel franchise model is designed for entrepreneurs who want to own a locally rooted media business in one of life's most celebrated categories. Franchise owners operate the go-to wedding planning resource in their markets, connecting engaged couples with vetted local vendors through digital features, social media, curated editorial content, print publications and exclusive events.

"Wed Society began with a simple belief: couples deserved a more trusted, locally curated way to discover wedding inspiration and connect with the right professionals in their own communities," said Ashley Bowen Murphy, Co-Founder of Wed Society. "What started as a local wedding publication has grown into a national franchise platform because that need exists in every market — couples want authentic guidance, and vendors need meaningful visibility with the people actively planning weddings."

The brand's recent Franchise Business Review recognition further strengthens Wed Society's national franchise story. Franchise Business Review's rankings are based on independent franchisee satisfaction research, making the honors especially meaningful for prospective owners evaluating franchise systems.

"From the beginning, our goal has been to build a company where franchise owners feel supported, respected and proud of the impact they are making in their communities," said Kami Huddleston, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Wed Society. "The wedding industry is deeply relationship-driven, and our franchisees are creating real connections — between couples, vendors and the local creative economy."

For more information about Wed Society visit wedsociety.com.

About Wed Society®

Founded in 2007, Wed Society® began offering franchises in 2023 and is the most popular local wedding media platform in the U.S. Wed Society connects engaged couples with curated wedding vendors through digital, print, social, and exclusive live events. With a growing national footprint, Wed Society® is the heartbeat of the wedding community.

SOURCE Wed Society