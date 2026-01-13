Wed Society Reveals the Top 10 Wedding Trends for 2026

New nationwide research identifies personalization over performance, sculptural drapery, immersive lighting, and stitched storytelling.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wed Society®, America's leading wedding industry franchise, today released its Top 10 Wedding Trends for 2026 , based on nationwide research from its vast network of wedding professionals. In partnership with the Wedding Report, Wed Society collected more than 10,000 individual survey responses from its vendor members across 30 franchised markets in 19 states—identifying the trends shaping weddings in the year ahead.

Couples are moving away from weddings that feel staged for an audience," said Kami Huddleston, co-founder and creative director of Wed Society. "The fastest-growing trends we're seeing—like sculptural drapery and meaningful personalization—signal a shift toward weddings that feel curated, intentional, and deeply personal."

Notably, a majority of vendors said personalization is a top priority for couples, pointing to a shift away from weddings designed for performance and toward celebrations that feel intentional, meaningful, and deeply reflective of the couple.

Key Findings:

79% of vendors said personalization is a top priority for couples

Wedding content creators remain the #1 trend for the second year in a row

Four new trends entered the Top 10 list for 2026

Wed Society's Top 10 Wedding Trends for 2026

Wedding Content Creators (No change vs. 2025) Personalization Over Performative Elements (New in 2026) Experiential Wedding Weekends (+4 vs. 2025) Small Wedding Parties (-2 vs. 2025) Second Dress Reception Reveal (No change vs. 2025) Mismatched Bridesmaid Dresses (-2 vs. 2025) Sculptural Drapery (New in 2026) Private Last Dance (-2 vs. 2025) Immersive Lighting & Reception Design (New in 2026) Embroidery, Monograms & Stitched Storytelling (New in 2026)

"From welcome parties to farewell brunches, experiential wedding weekends are becoming immersive and personalized experiences," said Ashley Bowen Murphy, co-founder of Wed Society. "And for the second year in a row, the biggest trend we're hearing from vendors is the demand for wedding content creators—because couples want real-time, authentic moments captured in a way that fits today's social storytelling." Working in conjunction with traditional photographers and videographers, wedding content creators focus on behind-the-scenes, candid, social-first footage, often delivered within 24 to 48 hours.

As couples prioritize personalization and guest experience, trends that lean more traditional or aesthetic-only are making room for more story-driven, experiential design choices. The research also showed some trends that are cooling slightly from 2025, including:

Film style photography

Drone footage

Customized dance floors

Themed dress codes for guests

"2026 is an exciting year for weddings. Four trends are completely new to the Top 10 list this year, while others continue to show real staying power," said David Lewis, chief growth officer of Wed Society. "This annual trend report is an ideal cheat sheet for couples — and a valuable forecast for vendors — who want to stay ahead of what's next for 2026 and beyond."

Wed Society connects couples with highly curated wedding vendors through robust digital, social, and print channels, and its vendor members represent top-performing wedding professionals in each market. For more information, visit WedSociety.com .

About Wed Society®

Founded in 2007, Wed Society® is the premier wedding media franchise, dedicated to showcasing inspirational local weddings, connecting engaged couples with curated local vendors, and hosting member-exclusive events. Wed Society® is the heartbeat of the wedding community. Discover more at WedSociety.com .

