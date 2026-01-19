Wed Society Secures $11M Series B Valuation, Surpassing 110M+ Content Views

Wed Society closes funding round at an $11 million valuation, enabling it to expand its 30-territory footprint, capitalize on 110 million consumer interactions, and build on 61% customer growth.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "This Series B is a clear signal: we're building the most audience-engaging platform in the category—and continuing our trajectory of innovation and market leadership," said Ashley Bowen-Murphy, cofounder of Wed Society.

"With 2 million weddings annually in the United States, we're deploying significant resources to expand market coverage, increase member results to exceed other marketing platforms, and scale our technology and fulfillment systems that help our franchisees and members win locally" added Kami Huddleston, cofounder of Wed Society.

Ashley Bowen-Murphy, Kami Huddleston, and David Lewis lead Oklahoma City based Wed Society, the fastest growing wedding planning platform in America.

2025: Six momentum markers that set the stage for 2026

Franchise expansion: 30 territories awarded across 19 states as of Dec. 31, 2025, including 15 new locations signed in 2025 .





across 19 states as of Dec. 31, 2025, including . Breakout consumer reach: Annual social and digital content surpassed 110 million views and interactions from engaged couples, establishing Wed Society as one of the nation's most visited wedding planning platforms.





Annual social and digital content surpassed from engaged couples, establishing Wed Society as one of the nation's most visited wedding planning platforms. Member growth: Vendor memberships increased 61% year-over-year systemwide.





Vendor memberships increased systemwide. Demand signal: Wedding submissions rose 66% year-over-year , reflecting the demand for local storytelling and a growing appetite from newlyweds and vendors alike to be featured by Wed Society.





Wedding submissions rose , reflecting the demand for local storytelling and a growing appetite from newlyweds and vendors alike to be featured by Wed Society. Measurable ROI: Platform upgrades to Wed Society's proprietary technology, The Dashboard , generated 50,000+ booking leads for members nationally.





Platform upgrades to Wed Society's proprietary technology, , generated for members nationally. Brand Leadership: From naming the National Wedding of the Year, to establishing October 1st as Wedding Industry Appreciation Day, and supporting 23 non-profit organizations through Wed Society | Cares, Wed Society is a leadership voice in the North American wedding industry.

Founded in 2007, Wed Society launched its national franchise model in October 2023 and scaled quickly through a locally owned, community-led approach that connects engaged couples with curated local wedding vendors through social and digital content, print products, and market-level programming. Couples can start their wedding planning journey at WedSociety.com.

"2025 proved our unique approach has made Wed Society the fastest-growing wedding planning resource in America," said David Lewis, chief growth officer of Wed Society. "In 2026, we expect to open 21 additional franchise markets and continue building a category-defining platform for couples and the talented local vendors who serve them", he added.

About Wed Society

Founded in 2007, and franchising since 2023, Wed Society® is a nationwide wedding planning platform, dedicated to showcasing inspirational weddings, connecting engaged couples with curated vendors, and hosting member-exclusive events. Discover more at WedSociety.com.

