Wed Society® Secures Series A Funding to Accelerate National Franchise Expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wed Society®, America's leading wedding industry franchise, is thrilled to announce the successful closure of its Series A funding round, securing growth capital at an impressive $5.775 million valuation. This round, fully subscribed in less than 40 days, marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey, set to accelerate its national expansion and establish a stronger presence across new markets in the United States.

"As the heartbeat of the wedding community, this funding is a pivotal milestone," said David Lewis, chief growth officer of Wed Society®. "This investment enables us to accelerate our franchise expansion strategy and bring our innovative platform to more engaged couples and wedding vendors across North America."

"This investment enables us to accelerate our franchise expansion strategy" Post this

Wed Society® has revolutionized the wedding industry by connecting couples with highly curated local wedding vendors through its robust digital, social, and print channels. The fresh influx of growth capital will enhance the company's capabilities in supporting franchisees who are providing localized marketing exposure and exclusive events for member vendors, further cementing their community impact.

"We have added or converted 11 franchise locations since the start of 2024, and we are excited to extend our platform to new franchise markets, continuing our mission of supporting engaged couples and wedding industry vendors alike", said Wed Society® co-founder Ashley Bowen Murphy.

Wed Society® franchise owners play an integral role in their communities, offering a low-overhead, home-based franchise model with an impressive average annual revenue per market of $681,000, according to Item 19 of the Wed Society® franchise disclosure document.

"With nearly 250,000 weddings held annually across our franchise markets, this funding will allow us to further expand our headquarters support team and deliver industry leading resources to our franchise owners and the wedding community at large," added Kami Huddleston, co-founder and creative director of Wed Society®.

About Wed Society®:

Founded in 2007, Wed Society® is the premier wedding media franchise, dedicated to showcasing inspirational local weddings, connecting engaged couples with curated local vendors, and hosting member exclusive events. Wed Society® is the heartbeat of the wedding community. Discover more at Franchise.WedSociety.com .

SOURCE Wed Society