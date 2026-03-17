Wedbush Wealth Management Chooses Wealthbox as Enterprise CRM Platform to Streamline Advisor Workflows and Expand Technology Suite

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces a new enterprise CRM agreement with the Wealth Management division of Wedbush Securities, a leading financial services firm providing wealth management, securities brokerage, clearing, and investment banking services to clients around the world.

This enterprise agreement makes Wealthbox available to users across the division's nationwide advisor network. With this partnership, Wedbush Wealth Management will use Wealthbox's modern CRM capabilities to streamline advisor workflows, strengthen client engagement, and support firmwide compliance initiatives.

Wedbush has built its reputation on delivering comprehensive financial services and continues to innovate across its business lines. Adding Wealthbox reinforces its advisor-first approach and deepens its technology offering.

"We're committed to giving our advisors every advantage to grow their practice and serve clients at the highest level," said Chris Mone, EVP and Head of Wealth Management at Wedbush. "Selecting Wealthbox was a natural extension of that commitment, as its powerful functionality and intuitive design fit directly into the streamlined, scalable infrastructure we've built for our teams."

"Wedbush selecting Wealthbox underscores our ongoing success in serving enterprise firms and the growing demand for intuitive, advisor-centric technology at scale," said John Rourke, CEO and Co-founder at Wealthbox. "As we move further upmarket, we remain focused on delivering advanced CRM software that meets the complex needs of large-scale organizations while maintaining the simplicity advisors love."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM and AI platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is recognized for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The platform enables financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to effectively manage client relationships, streamline operations, and, with the addition of Wealthbox AI, turn years of practice data into intelligent action. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE Wealthbox