WeDo Technologies Named in Stratecast's Top 10 to Watch in 2018

In addition to WeDo Technologies' market leadership in revenue assurance, fraud management and financial assurance, Stratecast also recognizes WeDo's commitment to its research and development and the investment it has made to further develop its SaaS portfolio solutions.

RAID Risk Management, available on premise or cloud-based, supports the following applications:

RAID Revenue Assurance - ensures accuracy in the billing and collection of services, helping Communication Service Providers (CSPs) reduce revenue leakage, improve margins, and enhance the overall customer experience

RAID Fraud Management - provides real-time fraud protection by detecting suspicious or fraudulent activity, and utilizes machine learning to identify new, unforeseen threats

RAID Business Assurance - automates financial controls and other transactional applications, such as incentives and collections management, to help businesses reduce losses and improve margins

Together, RAID Risk Management platform, apps and offers, aim to deliver integrated solutions that assure CSP's during its digital transformation strategies and better prepare operators for 5G, IoT and NFV risks.

Karl Whitelock, Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan's Director of Global ODAM Strategy, commented:

"Stratecast believes that as CSPs worldwide find their profit margins under assault, revenue assurance, fraud management and business assurance solutions like those offered by WeDo become more important. In addition, by working on SaaS risk management innovations, capable of assuring the digital transformation journey for CSPs, at a lower cost, with no compromise to security, WeDo continues to demonstrate its understanding of emerging challenges and is developing the solutions to overcome them. It is for these reasons that WeDo Technologies is a company to watch in 2018."

Rui Paiva, WeDo Technologies Chief Executive Officer, also comments:

"This recognition demonstrates our leadership in helping the world's leading CSPs to improve their margins by reducing revenue leakage and losses due to fraud. Our recent investments in cloud-based solutions that leverage AI and machine learning capabilities, and our focus on developing an integrated risk management solution, reiterates our commitment to innovation and ensuring that our customers are equipped for the future challenges ahead."

Stratecast's 10 to Watch companies are those who have developed innovative solutions that address current and business-critical objectives and business-impacting challenges. In addition to being market focused and forward thinking, 10 to Watch companies demonstrate a culture of innovation, support rapid changes in business climate or technology approaches, are business and market savvy and have a well-defined, clearly differentiated product offering. To download the report, visit http://web.wedotechnologies.com/stratecast-top10-2018

About Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan

Stratecast leverages a mix of subscription research and customized consulting engagements, to deliver knowledge and perspective that is only attainable through years of real-world experience in an industry where customers are collaborators; today's partners are tomorrow's competitors; and agility and innovation are essential elements for success.

About WeDo Technologies

Founded in 2001, WeDo Technologies is the global market leader in Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management through Risk Management software solutions.

WeDo Technologies provides software and expert consulting to Telecom Operators and Communication Service Providers worldwide. Currently we count with over 200 customers, spread across 108 countries, with a network of 600+ highly-skilled professional experts. Our offices are geographically spread in the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America.

WeDo Technologies' software analyzes large quantities of data allowing to monitor, control, manage and optimize processes, ensuring revenue protection and risk mitigation.

With over 200 customers - including some of the world's leading blue chip organizations - WeDo Technologies has long been recognized as the constant innovator in assuring the success of its customers along a journey of continuous transformation.

WeDo Technologies. Know The Unknown .

