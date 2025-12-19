Weekly Recap: 10 Finance Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Dec 19, 2025, 06:12 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire this week, including PayPal's application to establish an industrial bank and Paramount's commitment to its takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- PayPal Submits Applications to Establish an Industrial Bank to Expand Access to Financial Services for U.S. Small Businesses
In addition to providing small business lending solutions, PayPal Bank expects to offer interest-bearing savings accounts to customers. PayPal Bank would also seek direct membership in the U.S. with card networks to complement processing and settlement activities through existing banking relationships.
- J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Its First Tokenized Money Market Fund
My OnChain Net Yield Fund ("MONY"), is now available on the public Ethereum blockchain. MONY is a 506(c) private placement fund providing qualified investors the opportunity to earn U.S. dollar yields by subscribing through Morgan Money®, the firm's open architecture trading and analytics platform for liquidity management.
- Paramount Affirms Commitment to Superior $30 Per Share All-Cash Offer for Warner Bros. Discovery
David Ellison, Chairman & CEO, Paramount, said, "Our proposal clearly offers WBD shareholders superior value and certainty, a clear path to close, and does not leave them with a heavily indebted sub-scale linear business. I have been encouraged by the feedback we have received from WBD shareholders who clearly understand the benefits of our offer."
- Goldman Sachs Asset Management and T. Rowe Price Debut First Joint Product Offerings
Leveraging the firm's respective strengths, these collaboratively created model portfolios are tailored to meet the needs of advisors serving mass-affluent and high-net-worth clients.
- Nearly Half of U.S. Workers Now Say They'll Need $1 Million or More to Retire, Betterment Finds
Workers across generations are grappling with record levels of day-to-day stress. But retirement outlooks vary considerably depending on who you ask—Gen Z's optimism contrasts with Gen X's growing caution, while women and Boomers are more likely to consider delaying retirement.
- BOXABL Appoints Former Chief Housing Economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisers Under President Donald J. Trump, and Former Economist at the Federal Reserve Board, Dr. Morris A. Davis to Board of Directors
Davis's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for BOXABL, as the company advances toward its potential public listing through the previously announced business combination with FG Merger II Corp., expected to close in early 2026. Valued at $3.5 billion in the deal, the merger is expected to provide the capital and market access needed to ramp up factory output, addressing the U.S. housing shortage head-on.
- Ticker Take and the New York Stock Exchange Partner to Highlight Stories From the Trading Floor
With a combined following of more than 1.5 million across social platforms, Ticker Take connects with viewers by blending market expertise with modern storytelling. Its content is also distributed across BNN Bloomberg's digital channels, reinforcing its credibility with investors worldwide.
- Zillow Zeitgeist 2025: How America searched for homes this year
Lifestyle over luxury: That's the defining theme of Americans' home-search behavior in 2025. Search behavior in 2025 shifted away from square footage and high-end features toward homes that support lifestyles. Americans searched more often for proximity to water, flexible layouts that accommodate family needs and small comforts that make a home feel functional and personal.
- ISM® Reports Economic Improvement to Continue in 2026
"Manufacturing's purchasing and supply executives expect to see overall growth in 2026. They are optimistic about overall business prospects for the first half of 2026 and more excited about faster growth in the second half," said Susan Spence, MBA, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
- F.N.B. Corporation at Forefront of Industry with Launch of Automated Payment Switch Technology
The service enables customers to automatically move their recurring ACH or Debit Card payments to FNB using the FNB Direct Mobile Banking App. Payment Switch makes it easier for customers to establish a relationship with FNB, advancing the Company's strategy to become the primary bank for its clients.
