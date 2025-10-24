Weekly Recap: 11 Finance Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 24, 2025, 06:42 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Evernorth's plans to go public, new data on financial literacy and Millennials' thoughts on retirement.
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Evernorth to Go Public With Over $1 Billion in Gross Proceeds
Evernorth is designed to provide investors with simple, liquid, and transparent exposure to XRP through a publicly listed vehicle. Unlike a passive ETF, Evernorth seeks to grow XRP per share over time by participating in institutional lending, liquidity provisioning, and DeFi (decentralized finance) yield opportunities.
- Millennial Investors Feel Forced to Choose Between Retirement and Homeownership
That struggle is causing a negative view of retirement attainability in general – more than a third (35%) of Millennials cite rising housing costs as the biggest obstacle to their retirement readiness, and 46% believe mortgage or home equity loans pose the biggest threat to achieving a secure retirement.
- ShopMy Raises $70M at $1.5 Billion Valuation to Scale The Curated Commerce Infrastructure for Premium Brands, Tastemakers, and Shoppers
"ShopMy is fundamentally a bet on authenticity and that lasting brand value comes through curation and taste over ads and algorithmic recommendations, enabling consumers to discover and buy the world's best products," said Harry Rein, CEO of ShopMy.
- Bybit Web3 Transforms into Bybit Alpha, A One-Click Smart Gateway to On-Chain Opportunities
The rebrand to Alpha signals Bybit's long-term commitment to bridging centralized and decentralized finance. By combining institutional-grade infrastructure with retail-friendly simplicity, Bybit Alpha empowers every user, regardless of technical expertise, to capture alpha opportunities.
- New Data Reveal the Demographic Divides Driving US Consumer Confidence
The new data show that Baby Boomers are still relatively thriving in today's workforce, with a job market differential of +14.9% in September. By contrast, the differential was +4.7% for Gen X, +3.6% for Millennials, and just +2.1% for Gen Z, illustrating the rising difficulty young workers face in today's job market.
- Edward Jones Enhances Workplace Retirement Plan Offerings to Support Local Businesses and Their Employees
The firm is expanding its retirement plan product shelf offered through its 20,000 financial advisors to include Nationwide and Voya and investing in new technologies like Aboon, which streamlines retirement plan design and administration, and Addition Wealth, a digital financial wellness platform.
- Vanguard Adds Three New Funds - Including Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFIAX/VOO) - to Vanguard Investor Choice
The expansion will double the number of eligible investors to approximately 20 million, and triple the assets eligible to participate in the program from $1 trillion to over $3 trillion.
- Confidence Without Clarity: New Study Reveals America's Financial Literacy Gap
The report, "Better Together: Improving Financial Wellness in America" is the latest collaboration between MIT AgeLab and Transamerica. Over half of respondents expressed high confidence in their financial acumen, yet only 51% answered four or five basic financial literacy questions correctly.
- Wirex Brings Google Pay to the UK for Faster, Safer Stablecoin and Fiat Spending
With Google Pay, Wirex users can now add their Wirex Visa or Mastercard directly to their Android devices to pay in-store, online, and in-app — safely and instantly. Advanced authentication ensures card details remain private, while Google Wallet™ provides a secure space to store payment cards, passes, and IDs.
- Kearney's 2H Global Economic Outlook 2025-2027 warns of "unsteady ground" ahead
The report warns that the world economy is entering a period of structural volatility defined by slowing growth, intensifying fragmentation, and the rise of new wildcards—from AI disruption to new tariff and non-tariff barriers.
- Meta Announces Joint Venture with Funds Managed by Blue Owl Capital to Develop Hyperion Data Center
Meta has 15 years of experience developing, constructing and operating world class data center facilities. Blue Owl Capital complements this joint venture with its ability to deliver substantial capital at scale, along with deep expertise in digital infrastructure investment—enabling the rapid execution of mission-critical data center projects for hyperscalers.
