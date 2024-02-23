Weekly Recap: 11 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

23 Feb, 2024, 06:02 ET
- Capital One to Acquire Discover
Capital One Financial Corporation and Discover Financial Services announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Capital One will acquire Discover in an all-stock transaction valued at $35.3 billion. At close, Capital One shareholders will own approximately 60% and Discover shareholders will own approximately 40% of the combined company.
- Welcome to WcDonald's: McDonald's Brings Anime Fans' Favorite Fictional Restaurant to Life
In collaboration with some of the biggest names in anime, WcDonald's will make the move from fiction to real life. Beginning Feb. 26 in more than 30 global markets, the company is building on its fans' vision and imagination by unleashing the WcDonald's universe in restaurants and beyond, with a new sauce, manga-inspired packaging, episodic shorts and so much more.
- TIME Reveals 2024 Women of the Year List of Extraordinary Leaders Working Toward a More Equal World
TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: "The 2024 TIME Women of the Year are all leading the way in creating a more equal world and are making real change through their commitments to the environment, human rights, fair treatment for all people, and more."
- Pepsi and Shaq Collab with Reebok to Debut the Pepsi 'SNEAK'ER
With the help of Shoe Surgeon, an original pair of Reebok PUMP Shaq Attaqs has been retro fitted to fit a full Pepsi Mini can into the sole, a feat only possible due to the mammoth size 22 shoe. The Pepsi 'SNEAK'ER allows Shaq to tote around a Pepsi Mini can so that he can enjoy a crisp and refreshing sip of Pepsi or Pepsi Zero Sugar whenever the urge arises.
- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and China Wildlife Conservation Association Sign a New Cooperative Agreement for Giant Panda Collaboration
Climate change, habitat fragmentation and population isolation are some of the pressures facing giant pandas. SDZWA's proposed conservation strategy aims to improve giant panda population health and resilience in some of the smallest and most isolated populations vulnerable to extinction and loss of genetic diversity.
- Days Inn Will Pay You and Your BFF to Capture the Solar Eclipse from 10,000 Feet
One 'sun and moon' duo will embark on an unforgettable journey to witness the 2024 total solar eclipse from a private helicopter experience, giving an unparalleled vantage point of the path of totality. They'll capture their experience with photo and video content to share with Days Inn guests on social media. Best of all, the coveted job comes with a $5,000 payday for each Sun-tern.
- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Introduces Cécred: Hair-Honoring Care, Validated by Science "I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good, so I began by creating the essentials for hair and scalp health. My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides," says Cécred founder and chairwoman Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.
- Match Group Teams Up with OpenAI to Spark a Love Affair with Innovation
Imagine a workplace where ChatGPT is the new coffee machine: everyone's gathering around, buzzing with excitement, and churning out brilliant ideas faster than you can say "It's a match!" That's the vibe at Match Group these days, where employees are leveraging this tech to jazz up communications, coding, design, analysis, build templates, and eliminate a lot of the daily grind.
- REDCON1 Welcomes Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders as an Owner
REDCON1 and Coach have been developing a Prime Time-inspired line of products, which will debut with an energy drink. His insight as an athlete and entrepreneur, alongside REDCON1's long-standing leadership in performance-elevating products will create the ideal partnership for all consumers looking to take their game to the next level.
- It's Not Pizza, it's Chizza - KFC® Brings the Global Bestseller to U.S. Menus for the First Time February 26
Chizza first debuted on KFC menus in the Philippines in 2015 and since then the KFC exclusive has made its way around the world to Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Mexico, among other countries. Now, you can experience the global phenomenon here in the U.S. for the very first time.
- Catona Climate to Deliver Microsoft 350,000 Tonnes of Carbon Removal through Agroforestry Project
Funded, designed and managed by Catona in collaboration with long-standing nonprofit partner, Trees for the Future, this project supports Microsoft's goal to become carbon negative by 2030. The Lake Victoria Watershed Agroforestry Project located in Homa Bay, Kenya, partners with 15,000 local smallholder farmers to develop forest gardens — multi-tiered mixtures of trees, shrubs, and crops — on their land.
