Weekly Recap: 11 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures Announce the 20th Anniversary Theatrical Re-Release of the Oscar®-Nominated Animated Comedy Adventure "Shrek 2"
The animated classic, directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury and Conrad Vernon, will return to theaters nationwide on April 12, 2024. Upon its original release in May 2004, Shrek 2 shattered box office records, becoming the highest-grossing U.S. opening weekend for an animated film of all time. To date, the film has earned a staggering $928 million worldwide.
- Announcing "OPEN" an Immersive Multi-Genre Metaverse, Battle Royale Experience in Development for PC and Current Gen Platforms
OPEN derives its name from the principles that The Readyverse will champion including asset interoperability, digital ownership, decentralization and security. Among additional globally recognized IP, such as Reebok and DeLorean featured in the teaser, OPEN will feature a Ready Player One biome where fans can engage in competitive experiences born from the novel and film itself; including branded environments and skins.
- 2024 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Leadership Award Honors Elon Musk, Sylvester Stallone, Martha Stewart, Michael Milken, and Rupert Murdoch
"Justice Ginsburg became an icon by bravely pursuing her own path and prevailing against the odds," said Brendan V. Sullivan, Jr., chair of the RBG Award. "The honorees reflect the integrity and achievement that defined Justice Ginsburg's career and legend."
- Keurig® Reimagines Single Serve Coffee with the Unveil of its Next-Generation Coffee and Brewer Innovation
The foundation of the Company's future vision is K-Rounds™, plastic-free pods created from expertly roasted coffee beans that are ground, pressed and wrapped in a proprietary, protective plant-based coating preserving the coffee's flavor and aroma, eliminating the need for plastic or aluminum.
- SXSW Announces Winners of 2024 Pitch Competition
Prominent trends showcased at this year's Pitch event included AI integration, industry-specific solutions, and sustainability and environmental impact focused projects. The competition also drew a number of global companies, with startups traveling from countries including Belgium, England, Estonia, France, Israel, Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam, among others.
- The Home Depot Announces Partnership with NCAA®, Combining the Fandom of March Madness® with the Satisfaction of DIY
Brought to life by Home Depot associates and basketball legend and ultimate Home Depot fan, Shaquille O'Neal, the campaign includes "Tips from the Tool Shaq," a content series to help doers get their spring projects done. The series features entertaining content tying together basketball themes with common spring projects including "How to Protect the Paint" and "How to Clean the Glass."
- United Raises Miles for Girls Scouts of the USA to Help Inspire the Next Generation of Leaders
"We are proud to support Girl Scouts of the USA to ensure that members have access and are encouraged to explore and continue learning through travel. We hope to inspire young leaders to continue learning through travel and pursuing careers in aviation," said Helon Hammond, VP of Global Learning, People and Community Impact for United.
- Crown Royal Launches Highly Anticipated Flavor Innovation Crown Royal Blackberry Flavored Whisky
"This new whisky is a testament to our dedication to innovation, as we aim to cater to the evolving preferences of loyal Crown drinkers and spirit connoisseurs alike. I am thrilled to see the enthusiasm and excitement from consumers as they embrace this delicious addition to our lineup," says Jesse Damashek, Sr. Vice President North American Whiskeys at Diageo.
- UCLA Anderson Forecast Sees Higher Interest Rates and Restrained Growth in 2024, but Likelihood of U.S. Recession Fades
While it's true that January 2024 retail sales housing starts were down, the cause looks to be severe weather experienced in the eastern United States and not pullback by consumers or builders. Hiring remained strong in January and February and, though core inflation is coming down slowly, the forecast does not expect the Federal Reserve to decrease the Fed Funds rate until later in the year.
- "Welcome to The Wayborhood" - New Brand Campaign from Wayfair Empowers Everyone to Create their Own Unique Expression of Home
The campaign marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of the Wayfair brand as the company introduces a refreshed logo, a new take on its iconic jingle, new celebrity partners, and more.
- Bath & Body Works and Netflix Join Forces to Bring Fragrance and Beloved Stories to Life for Consumers and Fans
The exclusive, limited-edition "Bridgerton" assortment is inspired by scenes, characters, key icons and moments from the show, capturing its aspirational and vibrant aesthetic, and comes just ahead of the highly anticipated Season 3 premiere — part 1 on Thursday, May 16 and part 2 on Thursday, June 13 on Netflix.
