Weekly Recap: 11 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

- Pizza Hut® Enters the Burger Business with New Cheeseburger Melt
The savory, cheesy, crunchy menu item ditches the bun (say goodbye to soggy bun burger deliveries) and brings together a medley of flavors for those craving a cheeseburger all wrapped into a crispy thin crust. With this handheld, Pizza Hut has cracked the code for what a cheeseburger should be: portable, crunchy, and oozing with cheese.
- AbbVie and Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration and Option-to-License Agreement to Develop Next-Generation Therapies for Psychiatric Disorders
The collaboration will leverage AbbVie's psychiatry expertise and Gilgamesh's innovative research platform to develop next-generation neuroplastogens for the treatment of psychiatric disorders.
- Carnival Corporation Rolls Out SpaceX's Innovative Starlink Across Entire Global Fleet, Rivaling the Best Wi-Fi Experiences Available On Land
The upgrade rivals on-land connectivity experiences, enabling guests and crew to stay connected anywhere in the world, including sharing pictures and videos, scrolling on social media, streaming live content, and working remotely.
- Squarespace to Go Private in $6.9B All-Cash Transaction with Permira
Andrew Young, Partner at Permira, added, "The Squarespace ecosystem provides SMBs with a broad offering – from demand generation to powerful payment solutions, all seamlessly interwoven with intuitive GenAI. We share Anthony and the team's vision to further invest in these tools to help customers grow."
- The OREO Brand collaborates with Lucasfilm to Launch New Special Edition STAR WARS™ Cookie Packs
The two iterations of the Star Wars™ OREO Cookie Packs are wrapped in identical exterior packaging, but each pack contains a single color creme that symbolizes either the dark side or light side of the Force. Even better? A playful twist: fans won't know what side they're on until they open it!
- New Zillow Home Loans tool addresses home buyers' biggest concern: affordability
BuyAbility gives buyers a personalized, real-time estimate of the home price and monthly payment that fits within their budget, and then gives insight into the likelihood of qualifying for a loan. BuyAbility is powered by real-time mortgage rates from Zillow Home Loans.
- United Expects Record Setting Start to Summer Travel Season
United is ready for its busiest Memorial Day holiday ever – with a record-setting three million travelers expected to fly between May 23-28, up nearly 10% compared to last year. United's mobile app can save travelers up to 30 minutes on average at the airport with features like mobile check-in, bag drop shortcut, live flight updates, terminal wayfinding, self-service rebooking and more.
- NASA Names First Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer
"It's important that we remain at the forefront of advancement and responsible use. In this new role, David [Salvagnini] will lead NASA's efforts to guide our agency's responsible use of AI in the cosmos and on Earth to benefit all humanity," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
- Sphere Entertainment Acquires HOLOPLOT In a joint statement on behalf of Sphere Entertainment, David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures and Paul Westbury, EVP, Development and Construction, said: "HOLOPLOT is at the forefront of audio innovation, and their custom-designed technology has already transformed what is possible for concert-grade sound. This acquisition reflects our Company's commitment to staying on the cutting-edge of immersive experiences as we explore growth opportunities for both Sphere and HOLOPLOT."
- Infinix GT 20 Pro Becomes the First Batch of Smartphones Worldwide to Support PUBG MOBILE in 120FPS
With the Infinix GT 20 Pro's support for PUBG MOBILE in 120FPS, the smartphone can display 120 unique frames every second, resulting in an unparalleled level of detail and smoothness in mobile gaming.
- Frank McCourt Organizing a People's Bid to Acquire TikTok
Frank McCourt, Founder of Project Liberty and Executive Chairman of McCourt Global, announces that Project Liberty is building a consortium to purchase TikTok and rearchitect the platform to put people in control of their digital identities and data.
