Weekly Recap: 11 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

- United Launches Airline Industry's First Media Network
Kinective Media by United Airlines is the only media network that uses insights from travel behaviors to connect customers to personalized advertising, experiences and offers from leading brands. The advertising technology platform uses United's data to create anonymized audience segments that marketers can reach on the airline's mobile app, inflight entertainment screens and more.
- U.S. News & World Report Unveils the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For
"Whether a new grad seeking a company to launch their career, an established professional looking for a change or an HR professional researching the strengths of their company and others, Best Companies to Work For provides a central space to see which companies are meeting their employees' needs best," said Carly Chase, vice president, Careers at U.S. News & World Report.
- Jason & Travis Kelce Join Forces for The First Time as Owners and Operators of Garage Beer
The brothers join Garage as significant investors, partners, owners, and operators. Jason and Travis will be involved in every aspect of the business, including brewing, distribution, sales, marketing, and national expansion efforts.
- Ancestry Unveils New Collection of Newspaper Articles Related to Enslaved People in the United States Pre-1870
Featuring details on more than 183,000 formerly enslaved people, the new free collection could help millions of descendants discover more about their families. This collection is the latest step in Ancestry's commitment to make culturally significant history that is at risk of being forgotten available to everyone at no cost.
- Frequency of Extreme Fire Risk in the US has Grown 20X: Deep Sky Research
This is what climate scientists refer to as a "vicious cycle." Climate change is causing worse fire weather conditions, which cause larger, more destructive wildfires, which cause huge carbon emissions, which themselves contribute to more climate change.
- Tucker Carlson Live Nationwide Arena Tour Kicks Off September 4, 2024
Special guests will include Russell Brand, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, Glenn Beck, Dr. Kevin Roberts, Dan Bongino, Megyn Kelly, Charlie Kirk, Alex Jones, Kid Rock, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Roseanne Barr and Donald Trump Jr.
- The Conference Board Employment Trends Index™ (ETI) Increased in May
"May's uptick signals employment could increase in the second half of 2024, but the ETI's longer-term downward trajectory signals the high level of monthly increases in employment observed post-pandemic could slow down," said Will Baltrus, Associate Economist at The Conference Board.
- Microsoft to help rural hospitals defend against rising cybersecurity attacks
Cybersecurity attacks disrupt health care operations across the country and pose a direct threat to patient care and essential operations of hospitals. In rural communities these attacks can be devastating, particularly to smaller, independent Critical Access and Rural Emergency hospitals with limited means to prevent and remediate security risks and often the only healthcare option for many miles in the communities they serve.
- Rihanna Launches Fenty Hair
The Fenty Hair collection is comprised of one shampoo, two conditioners, one treatment, four stylers and one tool. These products were developed and tested with all hair types and textures in mind and infused with sensorial and thoughtful elements for an easy, luxurious experience.
- Alzheimer's Association Welcomes FDA Advisory Committee Unanimous Vote of Efficacy of Donanemab for the Treatment of Early Alzheimer's Disease
The Alzheimer's Association and members of the Association's Early Stage Advisory Group each submitted comments urging the Advisory Committee to recommend traditional approval of donanemab. The next regulatory step toward approval of the treatment is FDA review.
- PetSmart Reveals Exclusive Team USA Collection for Dogs to Join in the Fun of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024
The stars, striped and sporty collection was designed for dog sprinters, chasers or nappers to share their support of Team USA. The collection has items for pet parents to show their love of featured summer sports, including soccer, karate and basketball, in addition to tracksuits, hats and gold medal toys so pets can show their team pride, in style.
