Weekly Recap: 11 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

- Travel + Leisure Announces 2024 World's Best Awards Unveiling Top Destinations, Hotels, Airlines and More
"The 2024 results highlight a blend of time-honored favorites and emerging destinations, reflecting the diverse interests of today's travelers. We're delighted to honor these exceptional places and experiences that inspire our audience to explore the world," said Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure.
- OpenAI Startup Fund & Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global Create New Company, Thrive AI Health, To Launch Hyper-Personalized AI Health Coach
The company's mission is to use AI to democratize access to expert-level health coaching to improve health outcomes. This will also address growing health inequities by bringing the power of behavior change to the urgent challenge of chronic diseases.
- Disney Launches One of the Most Expansive Sweepstakes in Company History with D23: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes - FANtastic Prizes
Fans have the opportunity to win unique prizes from across the company including Disney Experiences, ABC, Lightstorm Entertainment, Pixar, Disney on Broadway, and more.
- Oracle and Palantir Unlock New Innovation in Cloud and AI to Power Businesses and Governments Around the World
"Oracle's powerful and flexible cloud infrastructure, combined with Palantir's decision acceleration platforms, helps customers rapidly scale AI capabilities across its operations," said Rand Waldron, vice president, Oracle. "This will enable customers to get the most value out of their data, while meeting their sovereignty and security standards."
- FDA Updates Guidance to Further Empower Companies to Address the Spread of Misinformation
FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D., said, "The growing spread of rumors about science and medicine continues to put patients and consumers at risk. We remain steadfast in our commitment to address this public health concern and continue to support and encourage all parties in the public health ecosystem to take an active role."
- Taco Bell is Opening an Early Retirement Community for the Old at Heart
Opening its doors from August 17–18, 2024, The Cantinas invites guests to indulge in a Taco Bell-fueled, sun-soaked experience filled with senior-inspired recreation and cross-generational activities.
- Athletic Brewing Company Announces $50 Million Equity Financing Round Led by General Atlantic
Athletic plans to use the new capital to drive continued long-term growth, including through the recently announced purchase of a third U.S. brewing facility and the ongoing expansion of its world-class non-alcoholic beer at retailers across the globe.
- Ford reveals the new all-electric Ford Capri. THE LEGEND IS BACK.
With the return of the Capri, a much-loved cult classic, Ford has extended its EV offering again, bringing back a fan favorite. A classic sports coupe loved by families across Europe has been reborn for an electric generation.
- Parent Trap: Nearly Half of Adult Gen Zers Getting Financial Help from Mom & Dad, According to BofA Study
Many said they are delaying milestones and are not on track to buy a home (50%), save for retirement (46%), or start investing (40%) within the next five years – even though they are working toward those goals.
- Target Announces Back-to-School and College Savings, Including 20 Must-Have Supplies for Under $20 Total, and Exclusive Savings for Target Circle Members
Consumers also will experience lower prices on thousands of food and beverage items as they shop for school lunches, afterschool snacks and weeknight meals, including bread, peanut butter, produce, lunchbox snacks, crackers, fruit snacks, cookies, kids' beverages and more.
- Lilly to Acquire Morphic to Improve Outcomes for Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease
"Oral therapies could open up new possibilities for earlier intervention in diseases like ulcerative colitis, and also provide the potential for combination therapy to help patients with more severe disease," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Lilly and president, Lilly Research Laboratories, president, Lilly Immunology.
