Weekly Recap: 11 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

Aug 16, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the state of America's well-being, the winter weather forecast and housing market updates.
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Sesame Workshop and The Harris Poll Unveil Inaugural Index on the State of America's Well-Being
When asked what we should prioritize for the future well-being of our country, Americans indicated that economic stability isn't enough—and is not alone as a top priority—but must be accompanied by investment in mental health and education. Parents are particularly affected – 1 in 3 say their or their family's well-being is negatively impacted by mental health issues.
- Chipotle Announces CEO Departure
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. announced that Brian Niccol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has accepted the role as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks and will be leaving the Company effective August 31, 2024. Niccol has served as Chipotle's CEO since 2018 and as Chairman of the Board since 2020.
- Shop with Google Introduces College Campus Tour
The immersive experience will allow students to learn how to use Lens to discover, shop, and explore top trending products across dorm decor, class supplies, and style essentials from brands including Away, Dyson, Google Chromebook, Pottery Barn Teen, and The North Face. It will also feature interactive games, giveaways, exclusive merch, and more.
- Meta and Universal Music Group Announce Expanded Global Agreement
The new agreement reflects the two companies' shared commitment to protecting human creators and artistry, including ensuring that artists and songwriters are compensated fairly. Meta and UMG will continue working together to address, among other things, unauthorized AI-generated content that could affect artists and songwriters.
- Farmers' Almanac Releases Wet Winter Whirlwind Forecast
The Northeast is in the bullseye for a barrage of storms this winter, with the Farmers' Almanac calling for above-normal amounts of winter precipitation. On the flip side, the Southwest and South Central States are looking at a drier winter with below-normal precipitation.
- Lilly opens state-of-the-art research and development center in the Boston Seaport
The Lilly Seaport Innovation Center (LSC) serves as the central hub for Lilly's genetic medicines efforts and houses the first East Coast Lilly Gateway Labs. The new 346,000 square foot facility will accommodate approximately 500 Lilly scientists and researchers, in addition to 200 people from Lilly Gateway Labs' companies.
- A One-of-a-Kind 'Re-Treat Suite' by Rice Krispies Treats is Here to Inspire Fans to Take One More Sweet Vacation This Summer
Located in the newly renovated Red Jacket Beach Resort on seaside Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the Re-Treat Suite is an immersive takeover of a charming suite inspired by the classic snack and the nostalgia of summertime sleepovers, bringing fans inside the delicious world of Rice Krispies Treats.
- Pregnant Women Undertested for STIs, Finds Quest Diagnostics Health Trends® Study of Over 4 Million Pregnancies
One in three women who tested positive for chlamydia or gonorrhea while pregnant were not retested before giving birth, despite potential to transmit infections to newborns.
- KFC® Expands $5 Value Menu to Offer Customers More Options - Choose from Three Taste of KFC Deals
Starting Aug. 12, KFC offers more value options on its Taste of KFC menu with three $5 offers: KFC Chicken Nuggets, Famous Bowl with KFC Chicken Nuggets and Two-Piece Drum & Thigh.
- bp-NASA agreement to advance US energy production and space exploration
The Space Act Agreement will empower the integrated energy company and space agency to collaborate on a variety of technologies, such as digital models and simulations that allow engineers and scientists to visualize equipment in remote locations more than 7,000 feet underwater or millions of miles away on another planet.
- Sellers lose their advantage, but lower rates may revive housing market competition
"If this relief from mortgage rates continues, we should see more buyers restarting their hunt for a home," said Zillow Chief Economist Skylar Olsen. "But although rate lock among homeowners is easing, they probably won't be as motivated to jump back into the market and sell."
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, earnings season continued and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for The Home Depot, Sphere Entertainment and Cisco.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article