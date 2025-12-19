Weekly Recap: 11 Tech Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
- iRobot Announces Strategic Transaction to Drive Long-Term Growth Plan
"The transaction will strengthen our financial position and will help deliver continuity for our consumers, customers, and partners. Together, we will work to continue advancing the industry-leading Roomba robots and smart home technologies that have defined the iRobot brand for more than three decades," said Gary Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, iRobot.
- PayPal Submits Applications to Establish an Industrial Bank to Expand Access to Financial Services for U.S. Small Businesses If approved, customer deposits at PayPal Bank would be eligible for FDIC insurance coverage. Mara McNeill has been selected to serve as PayPal Bank's President, with over 25 years of financial services experience in banking, commercial lending, and private equity. Before joining PayPal, she served as President and CEO of Toyota Financial Savings Bank.
- J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Its First Tokenized Money Market Fund "Active management and innovation are at the heart of how we deliver new solutions for investors navigating today's financial landscape. By harnessing technology alongside our deep expertise in active management, we're able to provide clients with advanced, innovative, and cost-effective capabilities that help them achieve their investment goals," said George Gatch, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
- Quantum Computing Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Luminar Semiconductor, Inc. to Accelerate Technology Roadmap Quantum Computing Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire Luminar Semiconductor, Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at $110 million, subject to customary adjustments. The acquisition will bring QCi a portfolio of core photonic technologies, patents, and a highly experienced team of engineers and scientists that will accelerate QCi's roadmap while continuing to support and grow LSI's established customer base.
- Mill and Amazon team up to launch industry-first food waste innovation at Whole Foods Market stores "We're excited to collaborate with Mill on its innovative commercial scale technology that will help us reduce food waste and operate more efficiently," said Jason Buechel, VP Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores and CEO, Whole Foods Market. "This first-of-its-kind collaboration enables us to minimize waste while building a more circular supply chain that benefits our customers, communities, and environment."
- Hut 8 Announces AI Infrastructure Partnership with Anthropic and Fluidstack Hut 8 Corp. announced a partnership with Anthropic and Fluidstack to accelerate the deployment of hyperscale AI infrastructure in the United States. As part of the partnership, Hut 8 will develop and deliver at least 245 megawatts (MW) and up to 2,295 MW of AI data center infrastructure for Anthropic, leveraging high-performance clusters operated by Fluidstack.
- Fanatics Selects Rokt to Deliver AI-Powered Relevance for Sports Fans Globally "Fanatics has redefined what it means to deliver an exceptional fan experience," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "We're thrilled to see Fanatics returning to the Rokt Network, and we believe we'll be able to help Fanatics unlock even greater relevance throughout the ecommerce journey, beginning with Rokt Thanks and Pay+."
- Arcfield Acquires Rite-Solutions The acquisition of Rite-Solutions expands Arcfield's domain expertise and enhances the company's national security capabilities during a time of increased global competition. Specifically, Rite-Solutions' expertise in undersea warfare and naval systems will perfectly complement Arcfield's existing nuclear surety and missile engineering capabilities.
- Panasonic Automotive Systems Unveils New Brand Reflecting Vision to Drive Future of Mobility "Mobitera" fuses "mobility" from our business domain, with the Latin word "iter," which means path, and the Japanese word "terasu," which means to illuminate. These words together express our wish to shine light upon the future. The central "i" in Mobitera highlights our vow to keep "individuals" the focus of all we do.
- Introducing Hundred Health: The First Truly Integrated Health Platform That Turns Data Into Personalized 100-Day Action Plans Priced at $499 annually, Hundred provides 160+ lab tests per year across two visits either in-lab at 5,000 partner facilities or in-home phlebotomy at an additional cost, along with clear interpretation of results and a personalized 100-day protocol — a level of precision once reserved for the ultra-wealthy.
- OLLOBOT to Make Its Debut at CES 2026 OLLOBOT, a brand focused on fusing advanced technology with emotional companionship, will make its first appearance at CES 2026. At Booth 53571 in Halls A-D of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the brand will showcase a next-generation cyber-pet engineered to bring intelligent interaction and emotional presence into everyday living.
