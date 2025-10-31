Weekly Recap: 12 Consumer Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 31, 2025, 06:32 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Pizza Hut's "Hallo-WINGS," Dove's holiday partnership with the Radio City Rockettes and Lemme Purr's newest probiotic lollipop.
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Pizza Hut Celebrates "Hallo-WINGS" by Scaring the Competition
Pizza Hut dropped out-of-home placements with messages designed to frighten the competition. From "Wings? Stop." to "No One Out Wings the Hut," the new digital and mobile billboards provide guests with a reminder about its delicious wing offerings and deals.
- Dove Partners with the Iconic Radio City Rockettes and Christmas Spectacular to Celebrate Holiday Treats Collection This Season
The partnership brings multiple activations to Radio City Music Hall throughout the season, including a photobooth on the second mezzanine, product integration in the lounges for guests to enjoy, and product gifting for audience members following three select shows. The collection will also be featured in a billboard in the show's iconic Times Square scene during the fan-favorite "New York at Christmas" number.
- Disney and Formula 1® Collaboration to Launch at Las Vegas Grand Prix with Spectacular Show at the Fountains of Bellagio
In early November, the Disney x Formula 1 merchandise line will debut, seamlessly blending the fun of Mickey & Friends with the sleek and sporty style of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The elevated capsule collection will be available to shop on-site beginning Nov. 8 at the F1® Las Vegas Hub Presented by American Express inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, with select items available on DisneyStore.com in North America.
- Vaseline® Collaborates with Amanda Batula to Launch ShimmerGirl: Her First Ever Loverboy Collection, Packaged with Vaseline® Glazed & Glisten Gel Oils So Fans Can Glow from the Inside, Out
Vaseline is debuting limited-edition ShimmerGirl packs available on drinkloverboy.com starting Thursday, November 6. It's Amanda's time to shine with a reimagined four-pack designed for the ultimate glow-up — three cans to sip and one body oil to drip — pairing Loverboy's White Tea Peach Zero-Proof Iced Tea with one of Vaseline's Glazed & Glisten Gel Oils.
- Lemme Purr, the #1 Vaginal Probiotic Gummy Brand in the U.S., Launches First-of-Its-Kind Probiotic Lollipop
Lemme Purr Lollipops introduce women's health benefits in a breakthrough format that's both functional and fun. The lollipops are powered by SNZ 1969®, a well-studied probiotic strain for women's wellness, along with Vitamin C, a pro-collagen nutrient with antioxidant properties.
- NBC's On Brand with Jimmy Fallon sparks new campaign for the KitchenAid Go® Cordless System
KitchenAid selected the idea of Bianca Fernandez to market its cordless small appliance system. Bianca's "No Cords Attached" web series is a dating show where hopeful suitors can win over the heart (and stomach) of an individual with the help of the KitchenAid Go® Cordless System including a Hand Mixer, Hand Blender, Food Chopper, Personal Blender, Kitchen Vacuum, Top Down Chopper, Coffee Grinder, Citrus Juicer and Spice Grinder.
- Kingsford® and Jason Kelce Introduce the Must-Have Fragrance for Fall: Slow Burn
Built around the inimitable wood-fired aroma that only Kingsford charcoal can provide, the scent captures the essence of grilling in a smoky and rich, unforgettable whiff that appeals to both grillers and fine fragrance enthusiasts alike.
- PAC-MAN's Legacy Lights Up Your Retro Gaming Desktop Setup: Govee and Bandai Namco Release Limited Edition Govee Gaming Pixel Light
The new Govee Gaming Pixel Light brings the beloved PAC-MAN universe directly into gamers' homes to elevate their at-home set-ups. Users can immerse themselves in the vibrant world of PAC-MAN, complete with all four iconic Ghosts – Blinky, Inky, Pinky, and Clyde – displayed in six unique pixel art effects. The exclusively designed packaging even transforms into an arcade-style PAC-MAN memento, perfect for decorating any gaming desk.
- Grubhub Partners with Instacart to Expand Grocery Options on Its Platform
Through this new partnership, Grubhub customers can order from Instacart's network of more than a thousand national, regional, and local grocery retailers directly through Grubhub's app and website.
- Hormel Foods Establishes Partnership with Forward to Fuel Growth for the Justin's® Brand
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the calendar year. This partnership enables the Justin's® branded business, which includes category-leading products such as nut butters and USDA-certified organic chocolate treats, to once again become a standalone company, owned 51% by Forward and 49% by Hormel Foods.
- Jones Soda, Bethesda Softworks Launch Vault-Tec Supply Pack, Sunset Sarsaparilla 4-Pack to Help Fans Celebrate Fallout™ Day
Online buzz about the Fallout-Themed Vault-Tec Supply Pack began building before pallets first hit the floor at select Costco locations in the Northeast. The multi-flavored 12-packs included three game-inspired soda flavors and were bundled with the kind of Fallout™ collectibles that the franchise's fans love. Costco members flocked to participating stores, selling out most of the packs in many locations in less than a week.
- OpenAI and PayPal Team Up to Power Instant Checkout and Agentic Commerce in ChatGPT
Millions of ChatGPT users will be able to check out instantly using PayPal, and PayPal will support payments processing for merchants leveraging OpenAI Instant Checkout. PayPal will also connect its global merchant network to OpenAI, creating a platform for tens of millions of small businesses and the largest brands in the world to sell within ChatGPT.
