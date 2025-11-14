Weekly Recap: 12 Consumer Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Nov 14, 2025, 06:12 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Wendy's first-ever "Frosty Day," BRACH's candy cane opener, and Target's price reduction on food and essentials.
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- The Salvation Army and Walmart Partner Once Again to Bring Joy and Hope to Families in Need This Holiday Season From now through December 24, Walmart will match donations through the Holiday Meal Donation process, up to $500,000. In addition, between December 2 and December 24, Walmart will match online and app Round-Up donations, up to $1 million. These matching initiatives will amplify the impact of every dollar given, ensuring more families receive food, shelter, and essential support during one of the most challenging seasons of the year.
- Chipotle Honors Service Members with a Veterans Day Entrée Offer On Tuesday, November 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, guests who ordered an entrée in-restaurant and presented a valid military ID received a second entrée for free. Chipotle will feature the United Service Organizations (USO) in its Round Up for Real Change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from Tuesday, November 11 through Sunday, November 16.
- Target Announces Price Reductions on Food and Essentials and Nationwide Food Donation to Support Families this Holiday Season As families come together for Thanksgiving celebrations, Target's Thanksgiving meal is back — now at its lowest price ever. Offering a complete holiday dinner for less than $5 per person, the meal features quality ingredients and trusted brands, helping consumers gather around the table without breaking the bank.
- Wendy's Declares First-Ever "Frosty Day" Holiday on November 15 In honor of the inaugural Frosty Day, fans can celebrate with the NEW, seasonally-inspired Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion™, available in U.S. restaurants now for a limited time. It all starts with Wendy's iconic Vanilla Frosty, blended with a sweet, cinnamony snickerdoodle sauce and finished with cookie crumbles.
- Netflix House Philadelphia Is Now Open. Welcome to Our Home! Fans can explore more than 100,000 square feet of immersive experiences inspired by some of the most popular shows and movies, including Wednesday, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Love Is Blind, KPop Demon Hunters, Bridgerton, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Is It Cake?, WWE Raw, Frankenstein and many more. Netflix House invites guests to step beyond the screen and into their favorite stories.
- Firehouse Subs® Launches Limited-Edition Gravy Extinguishers for Thanksgiving Turkey Emergencies "Thanksgiving emergencies happen – and when they do, Firehouse Subs® is on call," said Mike Vizza, Director of Communications at Firehouse Subs®. "Whether your turkey's overcooked, underwhelming, or on the edge of disaster, the Firehouse Subs Gravy Extinguisher delivers a blast of flavor to save your feast. Best of all, every purchase helps equip the real heroes – first responders – with vital lifesaving tools."
- Urban Outfitters Marks Its Annual Singles Day With 2025's Defining Moments and Artists and Celebrates With a One-Day Fan Giveaway Known for collectible pressings and a carefully curated artist lineup, the 2025 drop includes releases by Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, The Marías, Addison Rae, Tate McRae, and more. Special to this year's assortment includes music from the blockbuster Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack, the epic conclusion to last year's history making, record breaking release of Wicked: The Soundtrack.
- BRACH'S® Makes It Easier to Open America's Favorite Candy Cane with Its Innovative Candy Cane Opener The patent pending BRACH'S Cane Opener is the only tool specifically engineered to open candy canes, delivering a fast and mess-free unwrap – so you can enjoy the one-of-a-kind peppermint taste of BRACH'S without any challenge. To use, insert the straight end of the candy cane, remove the cane and enjoy.
- BuzzBallz Decks the Walls with Ballz in Limited-Edition Holiday Décor Drop Starting November 14, via ReserveBar fans can grab the exclusive Ballz on the Wallz cooling shelf, featuring LED lighting and a pull-out drawer for cooling packs, designed to keep BuzzBallz perfectly chilled and ready to spread holiday cheer for all. Each limited-edition shelf comes stocked with six of BuzzBallz' new holiday flavor, Elf Maple Syrup Sundae BuzzBallz, inspired by the holiday film Elf.
- Pizza Hut Helps You Holiday Harder with the Return of the Iconic Triple Treat Box
The Triple Treat Box features two medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and choice of dessert, all served up in limited-edition holiday packaging that's made for turning any holiday party into a pizza party. However, this year, Pizza Hut infuses even more joy into your holiday festivities with a live reindeer, festive pizza holiday sweater from Tipsy Elves and a new holiday white elephant game.
- 2026 Toy of the Year Award Finalists Unveiled at Chicago Toy & Game Fair "As we celebrate these outstanding TOTY finalists, we're also championing the cause at the heart of it all: helping children in need experience the comfort and happiness that play provides," added Pamela Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. "It's inspiring to see the toy community come together to celebrate the power of play – and ensure that children everywhere have access to it."
- Big Flavor, Bigger Value: Checkers & Rally's Rolls Out the $5 Pretzel Pubster Combo For a limited time, fans can get the new Pretzel Pubster Burger — made with two 100% beef hamburger patties, topped with melted beer cheese with bacon crumbles, American cheese, mayo, and crispy onions, all served on a toasted pretzel bun — as part of a complete meal for just $5.
