Weekly Recap: 12 Finance Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 31, 2025, 06:12 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire this week, including new payment options for purchases made on ChatGPT, new weekly job market reports and an international expansion for Zelle.
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Zelle® Goes International: Early Warning Expands $1T Payments Network with Stablecoin Initiative
Supported by the owner banks of Early Warning Services, the initiative is designed to expand on the success of Zelle in U.S. payments while addressing one of the most persistent challenges in global money movement: sending money safely and conveniently across borders.
- OpenAI and PayPal Team Up to Power Instant Checkout and Agentic Commerce in ChatGPT
Millions of ChatGPT users will be able to check out instantly using PayPal, and PayPal will support payments processing for merchants leveraging OpenAI Instant Checkout. PayPal will also connect its global merchant network to OpenAI, creating a platform for tens of millions of small businesses and the largest brands in the world to sell within ChatGPT.
- ADP Announces National Employment Report Preliminary Estimate Publicly Available on a Weekly Cadence
This weekly report will provide the change in private sector employment, offering the most current view of the labor market based on ADP's fine-grained, high-frequency data. This timely and orderly weekly release of the preliminary U.S. estimate will be made available to all, simultaneously and will provide a directional indicator of the labor market.
- Securitize, the Leading Tokenization Platform, to Become a Public Company at $1.25B Valuation via Business Combination With Cantor Equity Partners II
In connection with the transaction, Securitize plans to tokenize its own equity, an industry first designed to demonstrate how the public company process and trading can move onchain.
- OceanPal in Partnership with NEAR Foundation Announces $120M PIPE Investment to Launch SovereignAI to Buildout Near-Powered AI Infrastructure
As a result of this transaction, OP, through SovereignAI, is expected to serve as the leading public investment vehicle to gain exposure to NEAR, the NEAR Protocol's native token, and the foundational AI infrastructure needed to enable agentic commerce.
- Bold.org Partners with Wildfire to Launch First Debit Card Rewards Program for Purchases on AI Platforms Including ChatGPT and Gemini
Students using the Bold Debit Card can now earn Bold Points on eligible AI-assisted purchases, which can be used to reduce student loan balances, contribute to educational advancement and improve overall financial wellness.
- WorkWhile Launches Real-Time Pay to All Workers, Declaring "Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck Is Dead"
WorkWhile's Real-Time Pay feature will provide workers with no-cost access to a significant portion of their earned wages the day after they complete a shift. This stands in stark contrast to traditional bi-weekly or monthly pay cycles, which can force workers to resort to high-cost financial products like payday loans or credit card advances when faced with an emergency.
- Altrata Report Finds the Total Net Worth of the Billionaire Class Surged by More Than 10%
Altrata's Billionaire Census 2025 finds three consecutive years of growth amongst billionaires who now command wealth of more than $13 trillion, more than the market caps of NVIDIA, Apple and Microsoft combined.
- Evernorth Announces New Era of Pharmacy Benefit Services to Lower Americans' Medication Costs
For Americans in health plans where they pay the full cost of medications, including millions of people with high-deductible plans, this new model will reduce their monthly cost for a brand-name prescription by an average of 30%.
- Guardian finds employees who have a positive leave experience are 75% more likely to stay at their job for 5-plus years
In thinking ahead to how they can continue to help support a positive leave experience for employees, more than 80% of employers say they're considering moving toward a broad paid leave policy that addresses multiple leave reasons, rather than maintaining separate policies.
- SavvyMoney Raises $225M to Accelerate Innovation for Financial Institutions
The company's integrated platform combines real-time credit score insights, financial wellness tools, personalized offers, and an advanced analytics platform, combined with a seamless lending and deposit experience – helping financial institutions of all sizes drive growth and empower consumers to take confident financial action.
- Americans are Poised for a "Financial Resolution Rebound" in 2026, According to Vanguard Survey
Americans are optimistic about the New Year, prioritizing building an emergency fund and leveraging a high-yielding account for short-term savings goals, despite financial obstacles.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a finance press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article