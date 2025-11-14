Weekly Recap: 12 Finance Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
A roundup of the most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Venmo's new rewards program, BlackRock's investment in Avalara and the hottest home trends of the year.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.
- The Economist launches The World Ahead 2026-with rich countries living beyond their means, the risk of a bond-market crisis is growing
Commenting on this year's edition of The World Ahead, its editor, Tom Standage said, "2026 will be a year of uncertainty, as Donald Trump's reshaping of long-standing norms in geopolitics, diplomacy and trade continues to cause worldwide repercussions—and keeps the president in the global spotlight. But it also promises to be a year that tells us about where the world is heading."
- Venmo Introduces 'Venmo Stash' to Reinvent Rewards
Venmo Stash builds on the app's evolution from a peer-to-peer payment app into an everyday commerce platform, designed to drive greater engagement with Venmo products. It incentivizes users to do more with Venmo, bringing more funds into the ecosystem, spending in-store and online, and earning meaningful rewards on their purchases.
- Avalara Announces $500 Million Investment Led by BlackRock
"Avalara's mission is to be part of every transaction in the world," said Scott McFarlane, CEO and Co-Founder of Avalara. "We're proud to welcome BlackRock as an investor as we work to advance our position as a trusted provider of innovative tax and compliance software."
- Realtor.com® Identifies the Hottest Home Trends of 2025
Anthony Smith, Senior Economist at Realtor.com®, said, "Buyers increasingly view eco-friendly upgrades as both a lifestyle choice and a smart financial investment—especially as energy costs and climate concerns become part of everyday decision-making."
- PayPal Brings No-Fee Buy Now Pay Later Offering to Canada
PayPal Pay in 4 is an interest-free, no-fee, buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for Canadians. Starting this holiday season, Canadian shoppers can access a more flexible payment option across millions of online Canadian and global lifestyle, consumer, and travel brands, just in time for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Boxing Day.
- 71% of Aspiring Homeowners Are Delaying Kids, Career Moves, and Other Major Life Decisions Until They Buy a Home
New data from Coldwell Banker Real Estate sheds light on the state of "The American Dream," and how housing affordability is reshaping family life and the economy.
- TreeHouse Foods and Investindustrial Announce Definitive Acquisition Agreement for a Total Enterprise Value of $2.9 Billion
"Our agreement with Investindustrial, a leading European investor with a strong track record in food manufacturing and related sectors, will provide shareholders with immediate cash value, at a substantial premium," said Steve Oakland, Chairman, Chief Executive and President of TreeHouse Foods.
- Is Debt-Free the New Luxury? KeyBank Survey Explores
The survey found that consumers are recalibrating their approach to money management to prioritize debt-free living over milestone chasing. In particular, approximately 3 in 4 (74%) Americans agree that debt-free living is an important milestone in their definition of financial success.
- FanDuel and CME Group Unveil New Prediction Markets Platform to Launch in December
Prediction markets offered through the FanDuel Predicts app will provide customers the ability to trade event contracts on global benchmarks and economic indicators, with sports outcome contracts available in non-online sports betting states.
- Big 12 Conference Announces Edward Jones as Title Sponsor of Big 12 Football Championship
The agreement marks the first official wealth management partner in Conference history. In addition to the introduction of a new official mark for the championship, the partnership will include in-venue elements and broadcast placements.
- Thrivent's 2025 Holiday Spending Survey Finds Majority of Americans Cutting Back on Holiday Spending Amid Economic Uncertainty
The broader economic environment—namely inflation and tariffs—is a main contributor to financial concerns, according to Thrivent's survey. Seven in ten respondents say inflation is negatively impacting their finances this holiday season, followed by tariffs (60%) and global economic conditions (55%).
- Betterment Launches Self-Directed Investing for Retail Customers
"Investing isn't binary, it's a spectrum," said Sarah Levy, CEO of Betterment. "Our customers want the ability to pick stocks and ETFs alongside their managed accounts. By bringing these capabilities to Betterment, we're delivering a more holistic investing and savings solution on one trusted platform."
