Weekly Recap: 12 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

- Montefiore's Albert Einstein College of Medicine Announces Free Tuition in Perpetuity for All Medical School Students
This transformational gift is intended to attract a talented and diverse pool of individuals who may not otherwise have the means to pursue a medical education. It will enable generations of healthcare leaders who will advance the boundaries of research and care, free from the burden of crushing loan indebtedness.
- Gatorade Water Splashes onto Shelves Nationwide, Entering a New Category
Gatorade Water is alkaline with a pH of 7.5 or higher, electrolyte infused for a refreshing, crisp taste, and the bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic. The premium water was developed for active people looking for an all-day hydration option.
- Marriott Bonvoy Brings Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences at Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Select Performances Across the World
Inspired by the singular experience Taylor Swift created and the countless fans who have traveled the world to see her, Marriott Bonvoy will make it possible for fans to witness Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in select cities through a member sweepstakes and Marriott Bonvoy Moments.
- Eggo House of Pancakes is Here: A Literal "Pancake House" You Can Stay In
You can now book the first-ever Eggo House of Pancakes, a literal "pancake house" complete with a stick-of-butter-shaped chimney and breakfast-inspired decor, available for rent exclusively on HomeToGo. It's here just in time for spring break to rescue families and fans from the chaos that comes with planning a vacation for the whole crew.
- LG and Meta Forge Collaboration to Accelerate XR Business
LG envisions that by bringing together Meta's platform with its own content/service capabilities from its TV business, a distinctive ecosystem can be forged in the XR domain, which is one of the company's new business areas. Moreover, the fusion of Meta's diverse core technological elements with LG's cutting-edge product and quality capabilities promises significant synergies in next-gen XR device development.
- Southwest Airlines and Omni Hotels Partner for a 'Solarbration' Sweepstakes to Commemorate the Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse
Now through March 11, 2024, enthusiasts can visit www.eclipsesweepstakes.com and enter for a chance to win a prize package that includes air travel on a flight predicted to be in the direct path of the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse. To complete the Solarbration experience, winners will also stay in custom-designed guest rooms by Omni's in-house interior design team.
- Report Finds That 73% of Pet Parents Have Made Connections Despite Differences Because of Their Pets
At a time when 24% of people ages 15 and older report feeling very or fairly lonely, pets not only offer companionship, but also bring us together. Mars' report explores the positive impact of pets on people and communities, and the unique bonds formed through our mutual affection for our pets.
- Jeep® Brand Hits the Sand With Limited-run 2024 Wrangler and First-ever Gladiator 'Jeep Beach' Models
The Jeep® brand is hitting the beach – Jeep Beach – this April with the new 2024 Wrangler 4xe Jeep Beach special edition and the first 2024 Gladiator Jeep Beach special edition, both loaded with the Sunrider Fliptop, Mopar Katzkin leather seats, off-road tires, locking rear differential and features designed for fun in the sun.
- BofA Delivers $7.1 Billion in Financing to Build 11,000 Housing Units
This financing helped create and preserve 11,000 housing units for individuals, families, seniors, veterans, the formerly homeless and those with special needs. "The need for affordable housing continues to grow. However, affordable housing developers face the same macroeconomic headwinds challenging other industries – higher interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues," said Maria Barry, Community Development Banking national executive at Bank of America.
- Paramount+ Reveals the Official Trailer and Key Art for the All-New Original Animated Series, DORA, Premiering Globally on Friday, April 12
With all-new CG animation and imaginative character-driven storylines, the upcoming DORA series follows everyone's favorite bilingual explorer, Dora (Diana Zermeño), and her best monkey friend, Boots (Asher Colton Spence), as they embark on epic adventures in a fantastical rainforest.
- US Consumer Confidence Retreated in February
"February's write-in responses revealed that while overall inflation remained the main preoccupation of consumers, they are now a bit less concerned about food and gas prices, which have eased in recent months. But they are more concerned about the labor market situation and the US political environment," said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board.
- A Sweet Way to Start Your Day: Wendy's Cinnabon® Pull-Apart is Now Available Nationwide for Breakfast
"Our new Cinnabon Pull-Apart merges nostalgia and deliciousness in every ooey gooey bite, offering a unique spin on a classic cinnamon roll," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company.
