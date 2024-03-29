Weekly Recap: 12 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

29 Mar, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Cadbury's Bunny Tryouts winner, NASA's plans for the total solar eclipse, and management updates at Boeing.
NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- 3M introduces a world's first innovation to help redefine shipping and packaging
3M is launching the first known padded, paper-based curbside recyclable mailer material that businesses can also use to automate their packaging process. This new material is capable of producing packages up to three times faster than manual packing when paired with qualified automated packaging machines.
- Cadbury Announces 2024 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Winner - Louie the Raccoon!
Louie is a two-year-old raccoon from Miami, FL, who was rescued by his owner Jaime in 2021 after he had been deemed unfit to live in the wild. When he isn't lounging in his favorite tree, he's busy fundraising for wildlife rescue & rehabilitation centers by creating art using his toe-painting skills!
- First Lady Jill Biden, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Kerry Washington, Jane Fonda, Paris Hilton, with Changemakers and Activists Headline A Day of Unreasonable Conversation
Through thought-provoking discussions, impactful performances, and, at times, emotional conversations, A Day of Unreasonable Conversation surfaced new perspectives on today's most complex topics to an audience of television writers, showrunners, and executives. Speakers were vulnerable in sharing stories that often do not get heard and urged the audience of TV creators to incorporate these experiences into their work.
- NASA, Agencies to Brief Plans for April 2024 Total Solar Eclipse
NASA is joining with scientific and transportation agencies to engage the public, share safety information, and conduct science during the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8. Over the course of about an hour, viewers in 15 states across the United States will experience up to four and half minutes of darkness when the Moon moves fully in front of the Sun, revealing the Sun's faint outer atmosphere: the corona.
- Harry Potter: Visions of Magic to Host its Asia Premiere in Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa
Discover a series of immersive environments inspired by enigmatic places in the magical community, like the Room of Requirement, Newt's Menagerie, the Ministry of Magic, and more. Responsive video content, bold architecture, and original soundscapes create breathtaking multi-sensory installations, while interactive technology invites guests to illuminate the invisible, revealing visions of magic that bring the entire experience to life.
- Boeing Announces Board and Management Changes
Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun announced his decision to step down as CEO at the end of 2024, and he will continue to lead Boeing through the year to complete the critical work underway to stabilize and position the company for the future.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop is Your ONE HOP SHOP for Bunny Visits and Last Minute Easter Gifts
The hit new plush collection, Mini Beans, are now back in stock in all Workshops across the country. In honor of the holiday, children can also visit with the beloved Build-A-Bear costumed character , Pawlette the Bunny, at select Workshop locations on Easter Saturday.
- United Becomes First Airline to Add New, Larger Overhead Bins to Embraer E175 Aircraft
United may expand the E175 larger overhead bins offering to more than 150 aircraft by the end of 2026. United is the first airline to offer these larger overhead bins on E175 airplanes and estimates this move will nearly eliminate the need for one million annual passengers to gate-check bags on more than 150,000 E175 flights.
- March Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll: Trump's Lead Narrows to 2 Points After Biden Gives State of the Union
President Joe Biden's overall approval rating remained at 45%, while 55% of voters say they approve of Donald Trump's job as president. Immigration and inflation remained voters' top two concerns for the third month in a row. The poll also covers public opinion on the potential TikTok ban and the Israel-Hamas war.
- Cision and Reddit Announce Expanded Partnership to Deliver Richer Social Insights
With over 73 million daily active users globally, Reddit offers a unique platform where passionate communities engage in organic discussions about brands, products, and industry trends. By integrating Reddit's data into the Cision suite of products, customers will be fully equipped with the most complete understanding of real-time consumer behavior, conversations, and preferences available.
- Alpha Motor Corporation Advances Preproduction of WOLF Electric Truck, Introduces Base Model Details
"With a focus on affordable, mainstream EV trucks — a segment with significant market demand and growth potential — Alpha is poised to lead the EV mass market with its accessible design and performance," said Steve Symington, Founder at Bottom Line Investing (BLI).
- Cisco Announces New Multifunctional Collaboration Devices for Hybrid Work
At Enterprise Connect, the company announced the launch of the Cisco Board Pro G2, an AI-fueled and touch-enabled collaboration device, and Cisco Desk Phone 9800 Series, designed to bring a modern and personalized productivity hub to any desk.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRN_TopStories on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article