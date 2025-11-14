Weekly Recap: 15 Health Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Nov 14, 2025, 06:42 ET
- Nemours Children's Health Launches Nation's First Pediatric Advanced Care at Home This groundbreaking model combines cutting-edge technology and 24/7 clinical access with personalized, compassionate care, allowing children to heal where they feel most comfortable: at home.
- Melanoma Emerging as Growing Threat to U.S. Veterans Warns Melanoma Research Alliance
Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is already one of the five most common cancers among veterans and is projected to become the second most common by 2040. Veterans face nearly an 18% higher chance of being diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma and a 13% higher chance with Stage 4 compared to civilians.
- Pfizer and Metsera Enter into Merger Agreement Amendment; Metsera's Board of Directors Reaffirms Support of Merger with Pfizer
Metsera's Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Metsera stockholders approve the adoption of the amended Pfizer merger agreement and approve the merger with Pfizer.
- We're Awake 16 Hours a Day. We Spend 10 of Them Staring at Our Screens--and Most of Us Feel Powerless to Stop
Offline.now launches as a comprehensive digital wellness platform powered by behavioral data that shows confidence, not willpower, is the missing link to lasting change.
- High-Yield Parenting, Optimizing for Outcomes: Why Therapy Is a Smart Investment in Your Teen's Future
A new content series from SheKnows reframes therapy as a smart investment teens can make in themselves to build confidence and resilience, featuring insights from experts, parents, and authentic teen voices.
- Par Health Completes Spin-Off from Mallinckrodt, Creating an Independent Leader in Generic Pharmaceuticals and Sterile Injectables
"As an independent, private company with a solid financial foundation, disciplined strategy and pure-play focus, we are poised to pursue opportunities that advance our purpose and address the global demand for vital pharmaceutical products," said Stephen Welch, President and CEO.
- New March of Dimes Study Finds Lack of Maternity Care Associated with Higher Infant Mortality Across US
The paper, "Maternity Care Access and Infant Mortality", analyzed more than 18 million live births from 2017 to 2021, revealing an association between lack of maternity care access and higher rates of infant mortality — an important measure of healthcare quality and broader societal well-being.
- Blue Zones and American College of Lifestyle Medicine launch new Blue Zones® Certification for Physicians and Health Professionals
Clinicians who earn the certification will stand out in their communities for having the skills and knowledge to apply evidence-based lifestyle interventions and Blue Zones' roadmap to living better, longer lives.
- Switzerland Seen as a Safe Haven for the Life Sciences
Given its strategic location in the centre of Europe with direct access to the biggest European markets, close proximity to several top-tier universities, one of the fastest drug registration processes in the world, and a government committed to funding innovation, it's little wonder the region is attracting notable names.
- Headspace for Cigna Healthcare Enhances Everyday Mental Health Support Through Self-Guided, Science Backed Resources
Through its industry-first collaboration with Headspace. Millions of Cigna Healthcare customers will benefit from exclusive digital features, such as custom content and seamless navigation to in-network clinicians for higher levels of care, in addition to Headspace's digital mental health app.
- New Research: 73 Percent of Employees Use AI for Guidance on Personal Finance and Health
Nearly seven in ten employees have avoided asking HR questions for fear of looking uninformed, and more than two thirds have held back due to privacy concerns. As a result, employees are gravitating toward tools they trust to answer their benefits questions without judgment.
- Camurus reports positive topline results for CAM2056, semaglutide monthly depot The study showed that CAM2056, given as two biweekly initiation doses followed by two monthly doses, was well tolerated, up to the highest initiation dose, and significantly reduced body weight, hemoglobin A1c (A1c), and fasting glucose in a dose-dependent manner. The reductions were comparable to or exceeded those with weekly semaglutide dosed according to prescribing information.
- NSC Urges Action on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims This year's theme, "Safe Speeds Save Lives," highlights the lives saved by of reducing vehicle speeds and creating safer road conditions for all users. Despite recent declines in U.S. traffic deaths, according to NSC estimates and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, tens of thousands of lives are still lost each year.
- ALF Celebrates Veterans Day with Launch of New Veterans Information Center The new information center provides timely information on early detection, lifestyle management, and helpful resources and tools. With roughly 100,000 Veterans either at risk or living with some form of liver disease and over 2,000 of these Veterans getting diagnosed annually with liver cancer, ALF's information center provides invaluable support to U.S. Veterans.
- Maven Clinic Advances Maternity Product to Improve Birth Outcomes and Reduce Costs
The advancements to its maternity product introduce new AI-enabled population health capabilities that help identify pregnancy risks earlier, address complications like preeclampsia, and support families with babies in the NICU.
