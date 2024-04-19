Weekly Recap: 14 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

Apr 19, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including TIME's most influential people, Expedia's summer travel outlook and a new espresso martini from Chili's.
NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- TIME Reveals the 2024 TIME100 List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World
The issue has 4 worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, actor Taraji P. Henson, and Yulia Navalnaya, a leader of Russia's opposition movement.
- The perfect job doesn't exi…John Deere Launches Nationwide Search for First-Ever Chief Tractor Officer to be the Face and Voice of the Company's Social Media
John Deere, with the help of quarterback Brock Purdy, launched an epic hunt for the company's first-ever Chief Tractor Officer (CTO) — a witty and charismatic content creator ready to help the iconic American brand celebrate farmers, contractors, groundskeepers, and brand fans.
- Ipsos poll reveals how people are using generative AI, and for what
One of the tasks that generative artificial intelligence is best at is coming up with a lot of ideas nearly instantly, helping brands ideate new products quickly and efficiently. It's been a notable early use case: One in four generative AI users (25%) say they have used the tools for brainstorming, according to a March 2024 Ipsos poll.
- Global Potato Chip Icon LAY'S® Teams Up with Soccer Icon Lionel Messi for Reveal of New Soccer Rally Cry: 'Oh-Lay's, Oh-Lay's, Oh-Lay's, Oh-Lay's'
Together, the two global icons invite fans to embrace a new rally cry – "Oh-Lay's" – with the debut of a catchy new campaign and the launch of exclusive, collectible-worthy Lay's bags to mark Messi's first chip shot goal this year.
- Expedia Summer Travel Outlook Released: Reveals How to Save Up to $265 on Summer Airfare
According to the Expedia® Summer Travel Outlook, released today, searches for summer trips are up year-over-year for flights and lodging, and the window is open now to save on summer airfare. Top destinations tempting U.S. travelers include major cities like New York and London, as well as beach destinations like Cancun and Honolulu.
- Cinema is coming home: Sony Electronics introduces brand-new range of BRAVIA® Theater home audio products
The new BRAVIA Theater line-up includes the BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 and BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 soundbars, BRAVIA Theater Quad surround system, and the BRAVIA Theater U neckband speaker. With BRAVIA Theater, users can experience exceptional acoustic performance and precise room filling audio to bring cinematic sound to their homes.
- Hellmann's Takes Action to Save Mayo (and Our Sandwiches) from Extinction, Encourages Fans to Adopt Adorable Plushie Sandwiches
Soil is eroding, making it difficult for farmers to grow soybean crops – a key ingredient in Hellmann's mayonnaise – leaving the future of beloved mayo-filled sandwiches uncertain. By adopting a sandwich, similar to how someone might sponsor or 'adopt' an endangered species, fans can help raise awareness of regenerative agriculture practices needed to save the mayo that brings our sandwiches together.
- Microsoft Invests $1.5 Billion in Abu Dhabi's G42 to Accelerate AI Development and Global Expansion
The investment will strengthen the two companies' collaboration on bringing the latest Microsoft AI technologies and skilling initiatives to the UAE and other countries around the world. As part of this expanded partnership Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, will join the G42 Board of Directors.
- Best FRYday Yet: Wendy's Drops Free Any Size Hot & Crispy Fries With Any Purchase App Offer EVERY Friday Beginning April 19
Every Friday, open up the Wendy's app and find your gift of free any size Hot & Crispy Fries with purchase with the Wendy's app offer. Dip them in a delicious new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty®** or pair as the perfect sidekick to a classic Dave's Double® – there's endless combinations to fry.
- The 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring: The Longest-Range EV Gets Even Better
"The Air Grand Touring has retained its 516-mile range estimate, achieving this despite more-stringent EPA testing. More importantly, it delivers improved range and efficiency in a broader range of everyday, real-world conditions," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid.
- Bezos Earth Fund Announces $100 Million for AI Solutions to Tackle Climate Change and Nature Loss
"Can modern AI help counter climate change and nature loss, and, if so, how? That's the question we hope to answer," said Jeff Bezos, Executive Chair of the Fund. "By bringing together brilliant minds across fields, we may be able to invent new ways forward." Applications open in May 2024.
- Introducing Domino's® New York Style Pizza
"It has the perfect balance of crust, sauce, cheese and toppings in every bite, making it the star of the show. New York Style Pizza may become our customers' new favorite crust!" said Russell Weiner, Domino's CEO.
- Home values rising fastest in costliest metros
Buyers in the most expensive major U.S. metros are seeing prices ramp up faster than anywhere else. Monthly home value growth is highest in the coastal California metros and Seattle, topping out at 3.3% in San Jose. San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego and Los Angeles follow, with price growth of 2% or more.
- It's All Happening: Chili's® Introduces a New Espresso Martini to Its Menu with Help from Reality Stars Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney
"Chili's is known for its iconic margaritas, but we make some fantastic cocktails, too," said Jesse Johnson, Vice President of Marketing at Chili's Grill & Bar. "To me, an Espresso Martini made with tequila is not only far superior to vodka, but one that feels shaken with Chili's DNA. In working with cocktail queens Scheana and Katie, we found a recipe that even Espresso Martini haters are going to love."
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRN_TopStories on Twitter.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, earnings season has begun and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Bank of America, United Airlines, Abbott and Las Vegas Sands.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article