Weekly Recap: 12 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

- UScellular and TDS Announce Sale of Wireless Operations and Select Spectrum Assets to T-Mobile for Approximately $4.4 Billion in Cash and Assumed Debt
"T-Mobile has the resources to provide UScellular's customers with an unparalleled network experience, lower prices and higher-quality services. We are pleased that T-Mobile also shares our commitment to bringing best-in-class connectivity to rural Americans, who today comprise nearly 40% percent of the population that UScellular serves," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., Chair of the Board of Directors of UScellular.
- Alpha Motor Corporation Receives Patent Allowance for the REX Electric SUV
Uniquely leveraging a modular vehicle production line and platform, Alpha's innovation in automobile manufacturing facilitates access to a wide range of electric vehicles. Like the WOLF and JAX, the REX Electric SUV lineup provides versatile customization options to suit diverse consumer needs, featuring the REX 2-door, 4-door, and Adventure Series models.
- Subway® Serves Up Happiness with the Return of the Footlong Cookie to Restaurants Nationwide
According to a recent nationwide survey, the return of Subway's Footlong Cookie is perking up Americans – alongside playing with puppies. 70% of respondents said that eating a Footlong Cookie will brighten their day, stacking up just behind the 89% that are tail wagging for puppy cuddles.
- Opera collaborates with Google Cloud to power its browser AI with Gemini Models
In the newest AI Feature Drop, the Opera One browser is gaining access to Google Cloud's Gemini models in the Aria browser AI, as well as image generation and text-to-voice capabilities thanks to a deeper cooperation between the companies and integration of Google's flagship models.
- Ritz-Carlton Reserve Makes Grand Entrance in the Middle East with Exclusive Private Island Oasis in the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia
Nujuma, the private island retreat, is nestled within the captivating Blue Hole cluster of islands, where pristine coral reefs thrive beneath the surface and the celestial canopy above paints an endless tapestry of stars.
- US Consumer Confidence Rose in May
"Consumers' assessment of current business conditions was slightly less positive than last month. However, the strong labor market continued to bolster consumers' overall assessment of the present situation," said Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board.
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches Eddie Bauer® Smart Eyewear with ChatGPT
The collection will debut with four distinct styles, all featuring polarized sunglass lenses for optimal outdoor performance. The line showcases the first rimless smart eyewear design, seamlessly integrating the Company's cutting-edge technology into a lightweight and minimalist aesthetic.
- Responding to growing demand, Duke Energy, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Nucor execute agreements to accelerate clean energy options
In memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed this month, the companies proposed developing new rate structures, known as "tariffs" in the utility industry, designed specifically to lower the long-term costs of investing in clean energy technologies like new nuclear and long-duration storage through early commitments.
- Gatorade's Iconic "Is It In You?" Tagline Returns for Largest Campaign in Brand History
The tagline, first cemented into sports culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with Michael Jordan dripping in Gatorade-colored sweat, reintroduces the concept of "IT" – the inner drive that fuels greatness – with a modern twist for a new generation of athletes.
- U.S. Postal Service Releases Dog Bite National Rankings
Incidents involving dog attacks on Postal Service employees rose to more than 5,800 cases last year. As part of the USPS 2024 National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign, the organization is offering crucial information on how dog owners can be good stewards for safe mail delivery and ensure the safety of our employees.
- Capital One and Walmart Announce End of Consumer Card Partnership Agreement
While Capital One and Walmart have ended their card partnership, nothing changes today for cardholders – cardholders can continue to earn and redeem rewards, and previously accrued rewards will retain their value.
- Groundbreaking New Professional Women's Basketball League 'Unrivaled' to Offer Highest Average Salary in Professional Women's Sports League History; Announces Star-Powered Group of Investors
A league owned by players, Unrivaled athletes will have equity and a vested interest in its success. Featuring 30 of the top women's basketball players across six teams for a 3-on-3, compressed full court style of play, Unrivaled will deliver the most entertaining and competitive form of the sport for fans.
