Weekly Recap: 12 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

Jun 07, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the 2024 Fortune 500, plans for the Texas Stock Exchange and Messi's new hydration drink.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Fortune Announces 2024 Fortune 500
Retailers, utilities, and insurance companies led all industries with the most Fortune 500 companies on the list. In total, Fortune 500 companies are two-thirds of the U.S. GDP, totaling $18.8 trillion (up 4%) in revenues, net income amounting to $1.7 trillion (up 10%), and market capitalization reaching $43.0 trillion, (up 30%), while the companies on the list employed 31 million people worldwide.
- TXSE Group Inc. Announces Plans to Create the Texas Stock Exchange
"Changes in equities trading markets are driving more volume to exchanges and more choices for issuers and sponsors," said James Lee, founder and CEO of TXSE Group Inc. "TXSE will ultimately create more competition around quote activity, liquidity and transparency, resulting in more consistent and reliable markets that benefit investors, global issuers and liquidity providers alike."
- United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches First Crewed Starliner
While the mission is continuing, the Atlas V rocket's job is complete and safely delivered the Starliner and crew to a 98-nautical mile (nmi) sub-orbital trajectory. Following separation from the Atlas V, the Starliner engines ignited to place the crew on their orbital path to the space station.
- The World's Greatest Soccer Star Lionel Messi Unveils His Next-Generation Hydration Drink - Más+ by Messi - Created to Inspire Everyone to Feel Like a Champion in Every Part of Life
The new breakthrough beverage delivers balanced blend of electrolytes with natural flavors, no artificial sweeteners or colors, plus vitamins and more, with no compromise on quality ingredients and amazing taste.
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 152,000 Jobs in May; Annual Pay was Up 5.0%
"Job gains and pay growth are slowing going into the second half of the year," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "The labor market is solid, but we're monitoring notable pockets of weakness tied to both producers and consumers."
- McDonald's USA ® Joins Forces with Elaine Welteroth & Fashion Industry Experts to Elevate Emerging Black Designers
To address underrepresentation of Black designers in the fashion industry, the Golden Arches will collectively grant $200K, provide industry mentorship and additional resources to help rising talent scale their brands and more.
- Tillamook, Makers of Extraordinary Dairy, Debuts Innovative Tech to Protect Your Ice Cream
With the Tillamook iScreen, you have a personal privacy shield that uses cutting-edge technology to make your Tillamook Chocolate Collection Ice Cream disappear right before your eyes (editor's note: this is not magic, but it is magical). The Chocolate Collection Ice Cream carton becomes invisible to the naked eye as it sits just behind the Tillamook iScreen in your freezer, so it's kept safe and ready to eat, just for you.
- Novo Nordisk launches national Wegovy® campaign, Power of Wegovy®
"The Power of Wegovy® is committed to representing a cross section of unique perspectives at this cultural inflection point in society, especially when the connection between obesity, cardiovascular risk, and the importance of patient-centered care is so much a part of the public discourse," said Tejal Vishalpura, Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Marketing for Novo Nordisk.
- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 Nominations Announced with Over 50 First-Time Nods!
First-time nominees include Halle Bailey, Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Kai Cenat, Timothée Chalamet, Luke Combs, Ariana DeBose, Ayo Edebiri, Ryan Gosling, Reneé Rapp, Margot Robbie, Paul Rudd, among others. Leading the pack with six nods is Taylor Swift, followed by Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Timberlake, with four nominations each.
- Younger Americans are More Optimistic than Older Americans About the Potential of AI to Help Manage Money, According to Northwestern Mutual's 2024 Planning & Progress Study
According to the survey results, 63% of Gen Z and 57% of Millennials say AI will "improve the customer experience in the financial sector, including with financial planning." Conversely, less than half of Gen X (44%) and Boomers+ (32%) share this sentiment.
- Toyota's Collaborative Safety Research Center Announces Fifteen New Research Projects to Advance Safety for the Automotive Industry
These additions to CSRC's current five-year research phase focus on better understanding driver behavior, crash avoidance and crash injury mitigation.
- Starbucks® and Grubhub Launch Delivery Partnership
Starbucks is the most searched merchant not yet available on Grubhub's Marketplace, and through this partnership, both brands will provide customers with the ultimate convenience of having their Starbucks orders delivered right to their door.
