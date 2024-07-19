Weekly Recap: 12 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

Jul 19, 2024, 08:48 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including back-to-school spending projections, Taco Bell's new Cheesy Street Chalupa and the year's best hospitals.
NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- The Perfect Pairing: OpenTable and Visa Launch the Visa Dining Collection
The collaboration will offer eligible Visa cardholders exclusive access to sought-after restaurant reservations and events at hundreds of local restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Mexico through OpenTable. The OpenTable & Visa Dining Collection launched in Los Angeles and Chicago.
- Boeing Delivers Rocket Stage to NASA, Will Launch First Humans Around the Moon Since Apollo
The delivery of Core Stage 2 signifies a major achievement in the development of the SLS rocket. This core stage, measuring over 200 feet tall and powered by four RS-25 engines, alongside two solid-fueled booster rockets, will provide the 8.8 million pounds of necessary thrust to propel Artemis II and future missions into space.
- Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records Cannabis Unveil Limited Edition 2Pac Collection
Significantly, Snoop Dogg chose 2Pac for DRR Cannabis' inaugural artist collaboration. Their connection is rooted in a shared history that goes beyond the label, with 2Pac famously handing Snoop his first blunt, a story Snoop recalled as he inducted 2Pac into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.
- Deloitte: Back-to-School Spending Expected to Flatten Amid Financial Concerns
Surveyed parents plan to decrease their spending on technology products by 11% year-over-year while increasing spend on other categories like personal hygiene and educational furniture by 22%. Spending on clothing and school supplies remains unchanged.
- Taco Bell Introduces the Cheesy Street Chalupas: A Flavorful Homage to Street Tacos with a Cheesy Twist
The Cheesy Street Chalupas are street-sized and served as a bundle of two, featuring traditional street taco ingredients – like fresh onions and cilantro – remixed with premium proteins, all wrapped in chalupa shells that have been stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepperjack cheeses.
- Lucid Raises the Bar with World's Most Efficient Car Achieving Landmark 5.0 miles/kWh and Record 146 MPGe
The new 2025 Lucid Air Pure is the most efficient and thus most sustainable vehicle made, with 420 miles of EPA-estimated range, a powerful new infotainment processor, and heat pump as standard, still priced from just $69,900.
- AWS, Digital Realty, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Schneider Electric Call for Supplier Action to Help Decarbonize Digital Infrastructure
The Governing Body of the iMasons Climate Accord released an open letter that explains the importance of widespread adoption of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), which are standardized, third party-verified documents reporting the embodied emissions of a product. EPDs outline the greenhouse gas emissions of a product through its entire lifecycle.
- Pepperoni Ranked Favorite Pizza Topping, According to New BLACK+DECKER Pizza Pulse Survey
The BLACK+DECKER Pizza Pulse Survey found that Friday is the most popular day to enjoy pizza, with 72% of respondents saying they typically eat it to kick-off the weekend. The most popular topping is pepperoni (67%) and the least popular is anchovies (1%).
- U.S. News Announces the 2024-2025 Best Hospitals
The 2024-2025 edition of Best Hospitals highlights 466 Best Regional Hospitals, ranked in states and major metro areas across the U.S. This year, for the first time, U.S. News also identified Best Regional Hospitals for Equitable Access, highlighting 98 hospitals for their success in caring for patients from historically underserved communities.
- Subway® Dares Fans to Ride the World's First Dip 'N Slides at Larger-Than-Life Summer Bash on July 27
On July 27 in Nashville, fans will truly immerse themselves in Subway's latest culinary innovation and become human Dippers, barreling down each massive Dip 'N Slide straight into a pool of three different signature "sauces." This summer bash is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to truly find the dip that hits.
- Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging and Starbucks Team Up to Launch an Elevated EV Charging Experience Across America
The vision for the first phase of the program will be to co-locate industry-leading 400 kW electric vehicle (EV) chargers at Starbucks stores located along Interstate 5 (I-5) – a critical west coast travel corridor spanning from Canada to Mexico.
- Boost Mobile - the Newest Wireless Carrier - Launches New State-of-the-Art Nationwide 5G Network, Plans and Branding
"There is too much complexity in the wireless market today. Boost Mobile is simplifying its digital purchasing experience and offerings to give consumers more flexibility and choice with unbelievable value," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and president of EchoStar, parent company of Boost Mobile.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRN_TopStories on Twitter.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, earnings season has begun and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Bank of America, United Airlines, Domino's Pizza and Abbott.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article