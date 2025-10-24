Weekly Recap: 12 Tech Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 24, 2025, 06:22 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including the release of VERA-MH by Spring Health and Expert Council, a Stellantis and Pony.ai partnership, and Seneca's financing round to equip firefighters.
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Spring Health and Expert Council Release VERA-MH, the First Open-Source Evaluation for Validating AI in Mental Health
"AI has the power to make a significant difference in supporting people on their mental health journeys, yet we've seen several tragedies occur due to improper use. Preventing this from happening again is exactly why we decided to create this benchmark," said Dr. Mill Brown, Chief Medical Officer at Spring Health. "We want to make sure there is an AI tool standard that can be used to ensure people are safer, especially in their most vulnerable moments."
- Whisker Launches Next-Generation Litter-Robot Line and Whisker+ Features, Marking a New Era in Smart Cat Care
Whisker introduced its most advanced automatic litter box lineup to date: Litter-Robot 5 Pro, Litter-Robot 5, and Litter-Robot EVO. Built on data from over 2 million robots sold globally and decades of pet care innovation, this new generation goes beyond cleaning to deliver a more personalized, connected experience for pets and their people.
- Dataminr Announces Intent to Acquire ThreatConnect
The fusion of Dataminr's leading AI platform for public data signals with ThreatConnect's deep internal data capabilities will create the industry's first-ever Agentic AI-powered Client-Tailored intelligence. Dataminr's AI Agents will dynamically reason across both the internal and external data domains to deliver real-time intelligence that is context-aware, personalized, and automatically adapts to the unique needs of individual customers.
- Elektra Health and Oscar Launch HelloMeno the First-Ever Menopause Health Plan in the Individual Market
"Menopause is an inevitable transition for midlife women with disruptive symptoms and long-term health consequences, yet the healthcare system has long ignored it," said Jannine Versi, CEO & Co-Founder, Elektra. "Our partnership with Oscar ensures that millions of women finally have affordable, comprehensive access to clinical care, education, and support that transforms health outcomes – and the decades that follow."
- Meta Announces Joint Venture with Funds Managed by Blue Owl Capital to Develop Hyperion Data Center
Meta has 15 years of experience developing, constructing and operating world class data center facilities. Blue Owl Capital complements this joint venture with its ability to deliver substantial capital at scale, along with deep expertise in digital infrastructure investment—enabling the rapid execution of mission-critical data center projects for hyperscalers.
- Google AI Breakthrough Highlights Silmitasertib (CX-4945) as a Novel Pathway in Cancer Immunotherapy
Through large-scale analysis of tumor cell data and more than 4,000 potential drug candidates, DeepMind's model identified CX-4945 as a key molecule that significantly enhances antigen presentation—a crucial process that enables the immune system to recognize and attack tumor cells.
- Stellantis and Pony.ai Partner to Advance Robotaxi Development in Europe
The collaboration, through Pony.ai's European division headquartered in Luxembourg, will integrate Pony.ai's advanced autonomous driving software with Stellantis' medium-size van (K0) AV-Ready Platform - BEV version, to deliver safe, scalable and efficient urban mobility solutions.
- Heven AeroTech Expands U.S. Operations with New Headquarters in Sterling, Virginia
At a time when national defense leaders are calling for accelerated domestic drone manufacturing and a renewed commitment to U.S.-made systems, this expansion positions Heven AeroTech at the forefront of that momentum, helping ensure American operators have reliable, home-grown technology built for endurance, payload, and mission adaptability.
- 10x Genomics and Anthropic Partner to Make Single Cell and Spatial Analysis More Accessible Through Claude for Life Sciences
Using Claude, researchers can now perform common analytical tasks through a conversational interface that complements traditional computational workflows, making it faster and easier for researchers to engage directly with their data.
- Seneca Launches with $60 Million to Equip Firefighters, Utilities, and Communities with Advanced Wildfire Defense Technology
Seneca is building the first and only autonomous fire suppression system that includes autonomous suppression drones that carry >100 lbs, shoot with >100 PSI, launch from anywhere, use AI to navigate and knock down fires, and cut response times to under ten minutes.
- Health Data Analytics Institute (HDAI) deploys innovative use of LLMs for summarizing and supporting patient preferences at a leading cancer center
The AI summaries identify and summarize prior goals of care conversations documented in patients' medical records and share them with inpatient and outpatient clinicians when patients with cancer are admitted to the hospital. The hope is that such summaries will prompt awareness of patients' preferences and communication between patients' inpatient and outpatient teams, improving patient-centered care when patients are admitted to the hospital.
- Fourier Health Announces $8.4M Funding Round to Modernize Clinical Care Intake and Unstructured Data Processing with AI
By parsing through high-volume patient data sources such as PDFs, faxes, handwritten notes, and other structured repositories, Fourier builds concise, relevant, and context-specific summaries, turning unstructured data into actionable patient-clinician insights.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a technology press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article