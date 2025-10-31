Weekly Recap: 12 Tech Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 31, 2025
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including NextEra Energy and Google's collaboration, the X-59's first flight, and a partnership between Lilly and NVIDIA.
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Zelle® Goes International: Early Warning Expands $1T Payments Network with Stablecoin Initiative "Zelle transformed how Americans send money at home. Now, we're beginning the work to bring that same level of speed and reliability to Zelle consumers sending money to and from the United States, building on what we have learned from the market, our users and our network banks and credit unions," said Early Warning Services CEO Cameron Fowler.
- NextEra Energy and Google Announce New Collaboration to Accelerate Nuclear Energy Deployment in the U.S. The cornerstone of this collaboration is the planned restart of the Duane Arnold Energy Center, Iowa's only nuclear facility, which is located in Palo, near Cedar Rapids. Once operational, Google will purchase power from the 615-MW plant as a 24/7 carbon-free energy source to help power Google's growing cloud and AI infrastructure in Iowa.
- Orion Spacecraft Completes Major Stacking Milestone Ahead of Artemis II Mission "Integration of SLS and Orion represents a major milestone in our progress on Artemis," said Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy. "Soon, we will be launching four astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over half a century on Artemis II — the latest demonstration of American dominance in space."
- 57% of Comms Professionals Use AI to Craft Press Releases - PR Newswire's 2025 Global Report
PR Newswire has released its 2025 Global State of the Press Release Report, revealing significant changes in how PR practitioners are using the industry's foundational tool as AI transforms the media ecosystem and impacts how consumers search for information.
- BTQ and ICTK Sign USD 15M Quantum-Secure Chip Development and Joint Investment Agreement to Advance Global Quantum-Safe Hardware This partnership aims to address the growing cybersecurity threats brought on by the advent of quantum computing, with a particular focus on safeguarding the digital asset and stablecoin markets. It also complements Korea's broader efforts to accelerate the deployment of quantum-safe technologies across defense, finance, and communications, reinforcing both commercialization speed and strategic self-reliance.
- X-59 Soars: A New Era in Supersonic Flight Begins "X-59 is a symbol of American ingenuity. The American spirit knows no bounds. It's part of our DNA – the desire to go farther, faster, and even quieter than anyone has ever gone before. This work sustains America's place as the leader in aviation and has the potential to change the way the public flies," said Sean Duffy, acting NASA Administrator.
- OpenAI and PayPal Team Up to Power Instant Checkout and Agentic Commerce in ChatGPT This partnership unlocks the convenience of PayPal's wallet in Instant Checkout, including multiple funding options such as bank, balance, and cards, as well as PayPal's buyer and seller protections, and post-purchase services such as tracking and dispute resolution, benefits that consumers value when checking out with PayPal.
- Lilly partners with NVIDIA to build the industry's most powerful AI supercomputer, supercharging medicine discovery and delivery for patients "Lilly is shifting from using AI as a tool to embracing it as a scientific collaborator," said Thomas Fuchs, senior vice president and chief AI officer at Lilly. "By embedding intelligence into every layer of our workflows, we're opening the door to a new kind of enterprise: one that learns, adapts and improves with every data point."
- ADP Acquires Pequity Pequity offers a new class of compensation management software that combines the familiarity and ease of use of a spreadsheet with the power of automation at scale, making it easier for employers to effectively manage their compensation programs.
- Attorney General Alliance Launches New Initiative to Protect Children Online The initiative aims to reduce online harms through the development of practical, collaborative, and measurable design-based safeguards while also sharing best practices and tools that public and private partners can use to collaborate more effectively and better protect children online.
- AI's Growth Has a Power Problem -- Natural Hydrogen Could Be the Perfect Solution The AI revolution isn't running out of processing power; it's running out of electricity, and the race is on to find the next great source of clean, limitless energy. Data centers are devouring power faster than utilities can supply it, straining aging grids, driving up household energy bills and exposing a simple truth — the digital world needs a new source of real-world power.
- Nauticus Robotics Secures $250 Million Equity Facility and Launches Strategic Initiative to Enter Deep-Sea Rare Earth Mineral Exploration Market
This new initiative is part of Nauticus' broader strategy to leverage its advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and subsea automation technologies in industries essential to the global energy transition.
