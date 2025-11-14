Weekly Recap: 12 Tech Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Nov 14, 2025, 06:22 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including PrizePicks and Polymarket's partnership, LG Energy Solution's entry into the aerospace battery sector, and Teradar's introduction of the world's first terahertz vision sensor.
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- POET Technologies and Quantum Computing Inc. to Co-Develop 3.2 Tbps Optical Engines for CPO and Next-Gen AI Connectivity
"To achieve a commercially viable optical modulator that operates at 400G/Lane requires an integration platform such as the POET Optical Interposer. When we combine POET's platform technology with QCi's integrated photonics designs, the result is a solution that addresses the global demand for more compute power," said Dr. Yong Meng Sua, Chief Technology Officer at QCi.
- Clio Completes Landmark $1B vLex Acquisition and Announces $500M Series G Funding Round at $5B Valuation
These milestones accelerate Clio's evolution as an AI-first company and reinforce its leadership in a new category of legal technology that connects the business and practice of law. The combination of vLex's global legal intelligence with Clio's trusted platform creates a fully connected environment where AI powers every dimension of legal work.
- PrizePicks Partners with Polymarket for Prediction Markets Expansion "PrizePicks has built one of the nation's most exciting sports communities, and we are excited to help bring prediction markets into that world. As we prepare to return to the U.S., this partnership shows how prediction markets can enhance fandom while setting a new standard for interactive, regulated sports engagement," said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket.
- Avalara Announces $500 Million Investment Led by BlackRock Avalara pioneered cloud-based tax automation and defined the category over the past two decades. Now, as agentic AI reshapes enterprise software, Avalara is once again leading the transformation with its introduction of an agentic operating model powered by MCP servers, enterprise LLMs, domain-specific SLMs, intelligent AI agents, and one of the industry's most expansive compliance content networks.
- Thunes Launches Account Top Up and Withdrawal Solutions for Major Digital Asset Platforms Thunes has launched Account Top Up and Withdrawal solutions for major digital asset platforms to connect seamlessly with traditional finance and scale globally. The new enterprise-grade solutions give leading exchanges, infrastructure providers, networks and issuers the ability to enable instant, compliant on- and off-ramps for their end-users in their local payment methods and currencies.
- LG Energy Solution to Enter Aerospace Battery Sector in Partnership with South8 Technologies "The liquefied gas electrolyte technology fundamentally addresses the long-standing issues of battery performance degradation in extreme cold environments," said Je Young Kim, CTO of LG Energy Solution. "We anticipate that this technology will unlock unprecedented possibilities to pioneer new products and applications including the space."
- PR Newswire Enhances Platform with AI-Powered Content Optimization
The updated platform includes tools that streamline the process of creating engaging and optimized content, including AI Readiness Analysis, Feature Story Amplification, AI-Powered Summaries and Traffic Source Analysis.
- Clarios accelerates plans to build significant new U.S. Battery Recycling and Critical Mineral Processing capacity Clarios announced that it is accelerating multiple paths to grow its battery recycling and critical mineral processing capacity to meet future demand and secure essential supply chains, promoting national security, reinforcing U.S. energy independence, and protecting essential U.S. manufacturing.
- General Dynamics NASSCO Awarded $1.7 billion to construct T-AO 215 and T-AO 216 "The timely funding for these two ships will act to stabilize the workforce by sustaining an important backlog and prevent future layoffs. Our entire NASSCO team is honored to continue to support the critical national security mission of the U.S. Navy," said Dave Carver, president of General Dynamics NASSCO.
- Teradar Introduces World's First Terahertz Vision Sensor to Redefine Automotive Safety for Cars, Trucks, and Autonomous Vehicles Teradar's proprietary Modular Terahertz Engine (MTE) is an all solid-state, highly customizable chip architecture that can be tailored to meet the range and resolution requirements of any ADAS (L1, L2) or autonomous driving systems (L3-L5). The MTE consists of a series of proprietary chips that safely transmit, receive, and process terahertz waves.
- Betterment Launches Self-Directed Investing for Retail Customers Betterment announced the launch of self-directed investing, a new offering that allows retail customers to buy and sell thousands of stocks and ETFs commission-free. Through self-directed investing (SDI), Betterment extends its hallmark customer-first, intuitive experience to investors seeking greater choice and flexibility.
- Honeywell and TotalEnergies Pilot AI-Assisted Control Room to Accelerate Shift to Industrial Autonomy "Partnering with Honeywell at our Port Arthur Refinery represents an important step in our journey toward operational excellence across our facility," said Raphael Duflos, VP and General Manager of TotalEnergies' Port Arthur Platform. "We believe this solution could contribute to safer operations, reduced downtime, and minimized product losses."
