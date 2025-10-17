Weekly Recap: 13 Consumer Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 17, 2025, 06:12 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Target's collection with Woolrich, Wing Wednesday at Pizza Hut and Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday campaign.
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Target Announces Limited-time Collection with Woolrich, Blending Iconic Heritage and Trend-forward Style Woolrich x Target launches Oct. 18 in select Target stores and on Target.com, featuring more than 100 reinvented classics that blend Woolrich's heritage of outdoor craftsmanship with modern style across men's and women's apparel, home, outdoor gear and food and beverage.
- KitchenAid Unveils Bold New "Make More Than Meals" Campaign and Full Line of Major Appliances Designed to be Personalized As the creator of the first stand mixer and the first home dishwashers, KitchenAid has been elevating what consumers expect from the kitchen for over 100 years. The new line builds on the company's heritage of innovation with features that simplify the everyday, empower creative expression and help turn inspiration into reality.
- Saks Fifth Avenue Unveils Holiday Your Way Campaign to Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays "Saks Fifth Avenue is defining the season with customer connectivity and meaningful memories at the core of our approach," said Kristin Maa, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks Global. "Holiday Your Way inspires customers to embrace their individual style for every occasion and invites them on an engaging journey of shopping discovery."
- Pizza Hut® Revamps Wing Wednesday® with New Lil' Wings Deal Lil' Wings are snackable, crispy, fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce or rub. Whether working through lunch or unwinding after hours, Pizza Hut is making Wednesdays better now through November 5 at participating locations.
- Tatcha and Open Partner to Launch Mindful Skincare Program in Honor of World Mental Health Day Through this collaboration, Tatcha and Open invite participants to slow down, breathe deeply, and reimagine daily care as a pathway to both radiance and self-love. Beyond the digital program, the year-long partnership will extend into community events and opportunities to unlock complimentary access, creating inclusive spaces for the care of both skin and soul.
- Crispy Chicken Returns to Taco Bell With a Bold Buffalo Kick: Introducing Frank's RedHot® Diablo Sauce Perfect for drizzling or dunking, the sauce takes Crispy Chicken Burritos, Soft Tacos, Strips, and topped Nacho Fries into irresistible new territory. Hitting menus nationwide October 16, the Frank's RedHot® Diablo lineup proves there are more ways than ever to enjoy Crispy Chicken at Taco Bell, one bold flavor drop at a time.
- Urban Outfitters and Tinashe Launch a Dance-Inspired Collaboration Designed to Move with You Designed and curated by Tinashe in partnership with Urban Outfitter's in-house design team, the limited-edition drop translates her lifelong relationship with dance into wearable, expressive pieces that blur the line between studio and street. The collab will be available to shop in-store and online starting October 16th. Prices range from $19-79.
- Mars Unwraps Sweet, Sour and Swicy Innovations for 2026 From expanding its freeze-dried offerings to leaning into sour and nostalgia, the latest products from Mars blend beloved classics with on-trend textures and bold flavors. Whether fans are looking for poppable bites or sweet-and-spicy (swicy) mashups, each innovation is backed by consumer insights and preferences and is sure to become your next must-have treat.
- Tequila Don Julio Partners with Mexico's Acclaimed Panadería Rosetta to Bring the Spirit of Día de Muertos to the World
The Panadería Don Julio pop-ups will appear around the world in collaboration with local bakeries, each location bringing Panadería Rosetta's iconic pan de muerto to new communities. Cities include Bogotá, Caracas, Delhi, Johannesburg, Los Angeles, London, Mumbai, Santo Domingo and more.
- Trü Frü and Paige Bueckers Team Up After Her Viral Obsession Turns Into a Dream Collab The limited-edition Paige Bueckers x Trü Frü packaging — featuring her favorite flavor, frozen strawberries dipped in white and milk chocolate — is available now nationwide at Target and H-E-B and coming soon to Kroger, Albertsons, Wakefern, and Wegmans while supplies last.
- Say Goodbye to a Dry Thanksgiving: Introducing Cup Noodles New Turkey Dinner and Pumpkin Pie Flavors This flavor duo is exclusive to Walmart locations nationwide and on Walmart.com available for $1.18 a cup. Partnering with the nation's largest retailer brings bold innovation to the ramen aisle and wide accessibility for fans across the country.
- Polaris to Separate Indian Motorcycle into a Standalone Company, Will Sell Majority Stake to Carolwood LP
As a part of the deal, Indian Motorcycle will retain the majority of its team, including engineers, designers and staff. Manufacturing facilities in Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Monticello, Minn., as well as the industrial design and technology center in Burgdorf, Switzerland, will transition to the new standalone motorcycle company as a part of the deal.
- ALDI Offers a Full Thanksgiving Meal for $40, Setting the Bar for Other Grocers
For just $40, shoppers can build a full spread for 10 with the Thanksgiving favorites they love – including the turkey and ingredients for nine crowd-pleasing sides.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a retail press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article