Weekly Recap: 13 Consumer Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 24, 2025, 06:32 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Crayola's first Global Color Vote, GloRilla's Fire-and-Ice SHEIN collection and the return of Sharpie's Extra Fine Permanent Marker.
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- SHEIN and Rap Superstar GloRilla Drop Fire-and-Ice-Inspired Collection Built for Self-Expression
The collection features 100 pieces, ranging from bold sets and sheer dresses to lace-up denim and pleated skirts, each highlighting a different side of GloRilla's persona: cool, bold, and genuine. The pieces strike a balance between statement-making and versatile styling, ensuring the edit resonates both on stage and in everyday life.
- Crayola's First Global Color Vote Reveals Universal Love for Blue
Earlier this year, consumers from 183 countries cast their votes, and the top three favorite Crayola colors are Cerulean (blue), Robin's Egg Blue and Wisteria. In the U.S., Cerulean is overwhelmingly the favorite color, taking the top spot in 46 of 50 states.
- For the Fans! Netflix Goes Golden Forging Unprecedented 'KPop Demon Hunters' Master Toy Partnerships with Mattel and Hasbro
Mattel will market and develop a full range of KPop Demon Hunters–themed products across multiple categories, including dolls, action figures, accessories, collectibles, playsets, collaborations with co-brands, and more. While the Hasbro collection will feature innovative KPop Demon Hunters products across categories such as special feature plush, youth electronics and role play.
- TWIX® Unveils Its First-Ever Hallowmas™ Celebration Where Halloween Meets Holiday Cheer
"Halloween falls on a Friday this year for the first time in over a decade, which means more celebrations, more trick-or-treaters, and more TWIX," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales and Chief Halloween Officer at Mars Wrigley North America. "We're excited to have fans help us give Hallowmas™ a 'moment' celebrating both of their favorite holidays at once, which only TWIX, the brand of two, can deliver on."
- Back by Popular Demand: Sharpie® Relaunches Extra Fine Permanent Marker After Nearly a Decade
The marker was originally discontinued to make room for the Ultra Fine Permanent Marker, but that didn't stop longtime fans from calling for its return. Kansas City football coach Andy Reid even entered the conversation after running out of his Extra Fine Permanent Markers, turning to Sharpie to restock his "game day essential." Recognizing the clear demand, Walmart approached Sharpie about reviving the product as a retailer-exclusive offering.
- Jollibee and KATSEYE Keep the Joy Coming With New Merch Dropping October 21 and a Concert Tickets Sweepstakes Starting October 23
Designed to be fan-first and a lot of fun, both the second merch collection and sweepstakes build on the 'gnarly' debut of the Jollibee X KATSEYE Korean BBQ menu collab, which launched in mid-September. Due to unprecedented customer demand, the new sweet, spicy, and saucy menu star sold out in several markets shortly after launch.
- POP MART Makes Its Debut at the Iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, Bringing "POP CITY" to Life in a Celebration of Friendship, Joy, and Pop Culture
As part of its partnership with Macy's, POP MART is unveiling a special holiday pop-up at the iconic Macy's Herald Square this November, giving customers the chance to step into the whimsical world of POP MART and experience their favorite characters and products in real life.
- Little Debbie® Celebrates 40 Years of Holiday Cheer with the Iconic Christmas Tree Cake
Little Debbie is unveiling updated packaging featuring a 40th Anniversary Celebration Badge along with a new Santa design and back panel graphics showcasing Christmas Tree Cake cartons through the decades. The celebration also includes the return of the beloved Chocolate Christmas Tree Cakes and the Little Debbie 40 Days of Christmas Giveaway.
- ShopMy Raises $70M at $1.5 Billion Valuation to Scale The Curated Commerce Infrastructure for Premium Brands, Tastemakers, and Shoppers
ShopMy integrates the complete commerce ecosystem, from brand partnerships to consumer discovery, in one professional system designed to surface the world's best products.
- Cracker Barrel Sets the Table for a Delicious Holiday Season with Classic Comforts and All Things Joy
This season, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store invites guests to rediscover the magic of the holidays with a collection that feels both timeless and new. The store has once again been transformed into a festive winter wonderland, brimming with returning favorites and nostalgic treasures that spark memories of holidays past.
- Whisker Launches Next-Generation Litter-Robot Line and Whisker+ Features, Marking a New Era in Smart Cat Care
The launch also includes a suite of new intelligent technologies as part of its expanding smart pet ecosystem – PetTag and the Whisker+ membership – designed to enhance visibility, personalize tracking, and provide deeper behavioral understanding. This new generation goes beyond cleaning to deliver a more personalized, connected experience for pets and their people.
- CardVault by Tom Brady to Open in Dallas at American Airlines Center
Inside, fans can find captivating murals that honor Dallas's iconic sports legends flanked by extensive shelf space showcasing both individual cards and sealed boxes organized by sport and category. CardVault's signature vault showcasing authenticated, game-used memorabilia and exclusive autographed collectibles finishes the stores footprint providing an engaging experience for fans and collectors alike.
- New Study from The Farmer's Dog Reveals Fresh, Human-Grade Dog Food Can Promote Healthier Aging in Senior Dogs
"For years, people have been telling us their dogs are thriving on fresh diets like The Farmer's Dog, and this study finally shows what's happening beneath the surface—a significant metabolic transformation," said Jonathan Regev, Co-founder and CEO of The Farmer's Dog.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a retail press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article