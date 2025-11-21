Weekly Recap: 13 Consumer Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Nov 21, 2025, 06:12 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including a new pizza crust from Little Caesars, enhanced ecommerce offerings from Kroger, and a new collection from SHEIN and Normani.
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Little Caesars Unveils Its Most Craveable Crust Innovation with New $9.49 Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza
Featuring a toasted, cheese-stuffed crust brushed with buttery garlic flavor and finished with herbs and breadcrumbs, this latest addition delivers a satisfying crunch with every bite. Starting November 17th, Little Caesars app users can be the first to taste the newest crust creation.
- OpenTable Announces the 2025 Top 100 Restaurants in America
Culled from more than 10 million diner reviews, along with diner ratings, reservation demand, and percentage of five-star reviews, among other factors, the list showcases the full spectrum of diner gems, from family-run favorites and creative newcomers to MICHELIN-starred destinations that continue to raise the bar.
- By the Fans, for the Fans: Taco Bell® Launches the Fan Style Menu, Bringing Fan Creations Nationwide
From more than 40,000 submissions, Taco Bell crowns three creations for the ultimate fan-fueled flavor lineup – unveiling the California Crunchwrap, Cantina Craze and Burrito Bliss on menus nationwide.
- IAMS™ Brand Teams Up with Garfield to Tackle America's Overweight Cat Problem
Sixty percent of U.S. cats are overweight, and only 28 percent of cat parents recognize the issue. The campaign promotes IAMS Healthy Weight Dry Cat Food, the brand's latest product innovation, formulated to help cats lose weight in two months.
- KFC® Says Cluck Turkey and Get a Better Bird This Holiday Season with a $25 Extra Crispy Festive Feast and Brand-New Gravy Flight
Are you one of the 35% of consumers who hate turkey? Then forget overcooking your bird or choking down dry poultry. This year, KFC invites fans to grab a meal that actually delivers — the Extra Crispy Festive Feast. As part of this feast, KFC is introducing its brand new Gravy Flight, featuring three crave-worthy flavors: Signature Brown, White Peppercorn, and NEW Southwest Cheddar Gravy.
- Kroger Evolves eCommerce Offerings to Improve the Customer Experience, Drive Profitable Sales Growth
Kroger expects these updates to have a positive effect to eCommerce operating profit of approximately $400 million in 2026. This will be used to improve the customer experience through lower prices and better store conditions while also improving operating margins.
- Hershey Completes Acquisition of LesserEvil, Expanding Consumer Choice
LesserEvil complements Hershey's long-established confection brands like Hershey's, Reese's, and Jolly Ranchers, as well as its growing salty snack brands, including SkinnyPop, Dot'sHomestyle Pretzels, and Pirate's Booty. Consumers' desire for more choices, better-for-you snacking, and bold flavors continues to inform the company's growth approach.
- Levi Strauss & Co. partners with Microsoft to develop next-gen superagent
The new Azure-native orchestrator agent embedded within Microsoft Teams helps streamline operations and empower employees across corporate, retail and warehouse environments. The orchestrator agent serves as the portal for employees to ask questions, which can then be answered by any number of behind-the-scenes agents, all filtered through one conversational "superagent."
- Serving Holidays with a Side of Chaos: Dr. Seuss's The Grinch Meal Is Coming to McDonald's
The meal, made in partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and McDonald's, will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. His diabolical culinary debut features Dill Pickle "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries, arriving for the first time in the U.S.
- Mars Unwraps Holiday Cheer with Seasonal Treats from M&M'S® and TWIX®
New treats to make the season extra merry include M&M'S Winter Blend, milk chocolate candies dressed in frosty white and blizzard blues for a winter wonderland holiday vibe, and TWIX Snowmen, a playful snowman-shaped bar featuring a crunchy cookie, creamy caramel and milk chocolate — perfect for treating yourself to some early holiday spirit.
- Normani Debuts Her First-Ever Fashion Label, 'NORMANI,' Exclusively on SHEIN
NORMANI blends quality fabrics with chic, trend-forward designs to deliver effortlessly stylish pieces accessible to all. Featuring a curated mix of edgy, streetwear-inspired looks, daring silhouettes, and refined staples, the brand empowers individuals to express their unique sense of style with confidence.
- Pop-Tarts® Ups the Ante with 'The Biggest Sacrifice Ever' as Six Edible Mascots Take the Field at the 2025 Pop-Tarts™ Bowl
It's not just football players bringing the heat this year. Giving fans an exciting new way to debate their favorite flavors, two teams with three mascots each – Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls – will go head-to-head in the ultimate Edible Mascot showdown. In this year's game changing twist, an entire team of Edible Mascots will be selected to be devoured by the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl Champions, joining Frosted Cinnamon Roll and Frosted Strawberry in Mouth Heaven.
- Pepsi® Prebiotic Cola Goes on Sale Nationwide This Black Friday - For a Limited Time Only
Shop 8-packs first on Amazon®, Walmart.com® and TikTok® as well as in select markets on Kroger.com®, DashMart® and GoPuff® – while supplies last. Available in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola delivers the iconic Pepsi taste people have loved for decades, with functional ingredients they're looking for today.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a retail press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article