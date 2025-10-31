Weekly Recap: 13 Health Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including new healthcare acquisitions, Halloween safety tips, and the adoption of AI in affordable healthcare.
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Emergency Physicians Share Tips for a Safe Halloween
"Halloween is one of the busiest nights of the year for many emergency physicians," said L. Anthony Cirillo, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "A few precautions can help make sure your fright night celebration does not include an unplanned medical scare."
- In Fight Against Teen Crash Deaths, New Safety Tech Launches During Awareness Week
Keepr Drive integrates the Keepr® pocket-sized breathalyzer, which measures a user's breath alcohol concentration (BrAC), directly into a driver's vehicle, helping the fight against impaired driving and encouraging smarter choices behind the wheel.
- Lilly to Acquire Adverum Biotechnologies
This acquisition aligns Lilly's genetic medicine capabilities with the opportunity to expand gene therapy's potential to alleviate the burden of age-related diseases.
- As Part of November's Diabetes-related Eye Disease Month, Prevent Blindness Launches New Resources to Educate Public on the Effects Diabetes has on Vision
Prevent Blindness provides free resources including an innovative diabetes and vision toll-free audio resource, webpages, fact sheets, and educational videos to help prevent vision loss and blindness from diabetes.
- Evernorth Announces New Era of Pharmacy Benefit Services to Lower Americans' Medication Costs
For Americans in health plans where they pay the full cost of medications, including millions of people with high-deductible plans, this new model will reduce their monthly cost for a brand-name prescription by an average of 30%.
- Pinetree Therapeutics Raises $47 Million in Oversubscribed Series B to Advance Next-Generation Protein Degraders in Oncology
The proceeds will advance its lead preclinical oncology programs to Phase I clinical studies and accelerate development of Pinetree's AbReptor™ platform. Participating investors include existing investors DSC Investment, WIDWIN Investment, STIC Ventures, Samho Green Investment, Atinum Investment, S&S Investment, SJ Investment Partners, Smilegate Investment, and Gauss Capital Management, as well as new investors Korea Investment Partners and SV Investment.
- Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs and Medchat•ai Deploy AI to Scale Affordable Medication Access
By automating everything from common questions to pricing, shipping, and tracking, the partnership allows Cost Plus Drugs to maintain rock-bottom prices while scaling to reach millions of Americans who have been priced out of essential medications.
- Extra Mile Day: A Celebration of Volunteerism Across 500+ Cities
In teaming with Extra Mile America, mayors from Kaua'i, Hawaii, to Little Rock, Arkansas, to Orlando, Florida, will acknowledge and celebrate the impact of volunteers and organizations who are "going the extra mile" to make a difference and fill needs in their local community.
- Lilly Announces More Than $1.2 Billion Investment in Puerto Rico Facility to Boost Oral Medicine Manufacturing Capacity in the United States
This new investment will integrate advanced technologies and expand production capacity within the existing campus to support the company's growing portfolio of oral solid medicines in cardiometabolic health, neuroscience, oncology and immunology.
- Lung Association Steps Up with $22 Million in Research Funding as Federal Support for Science Wavers
This investment supports 130 researchers across the country, the Airways Clinical Research Centers (ACRC) Network, and key strategic research collaborations focused on finding ways to identify, treat, and ultimately cure lung disease. The Lung Association's commitment comes amid a challenging year for public health and scientific research in the United States, marked by funding cuts and changes within the federal research infrastructure.
- Lupus Foundation of America Honors Outstanding Achievements in Lupus Research
Established in 2005, the Evelyn V. Hess Award recognizes a clinical or basic scientist whose exceptional work has advanced the understanding and treatment of lupus.
- Avidity Biosciences Enters into Agreement to be Acquired by Novartis AG
Novartis will acquire Avidity for USD 72.00 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately USD 12.0 billion. Avidity expects to separate its early-stage precision cardiology programs into a new company ("SpinCo").
- Medline Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement with the SEC
If the offering is completed, Medline Inc. intends to list its stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "MDLN."
