Weekly Recap: 13 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

22 Mar, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the growing risk of famine in Gaza, basketball fans' snacking habits and a mental health PSA from Sesame Street
NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- 50% of People in Gaza Are at Imminent Risk of Famine, According to New Report
In December 2023, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report indicated that 17% of the population was one step away from famine. The new report reveals a sharp increase: 50% of households in Gaza are experiencing "Catastrophic" levels of hunger (IPC Phase 5), which is the most severe crisis level.
- Hyundai's "The Drop" Marketing Campaign Unveils the New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Heralding Sneaker Culture
"The Drop" immerses viewers in the electric atmosphere of a sneaker release, spotlighting Black-owned brands like Brandblack and Black talent both in front of and behind the camera. The spot also features the soundtrack "Big Fish" by Vince Staples. Through each cultural nod, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe reveals itself as the true coveted "drop".
- Taste the Sweet Nostalgia: Wendy's Debuts Orange Dreamsicle Frosty
A beloved childhood classic meets the iconic cool, creaminess of Frosty with Wendy's new, spring-inspired seasonal flavor. The newest Frosty innovation packs a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience* – the Wendy's way.
- Google, Microsoft, and Nucor announce a new initiative to aggregate demand to scale the adoption of advanced clean electricity technologies
The companies will work together to develop new business models designed to accelerate the development of first-of-a-kind (FOAK) and early commercial projects, including advanced nuclear, next-generation geothermal, clean hydrogen, long-duration energy storage (LDES) and others.
- Nobu Residences Penthouse Sale Breaks Abu Dhabi Apartment Price Record at $37.3M
The three-bedroom penthouse, overlooking the pristine waters of Saadiyat Beach, covers an entire floor of the residential building and features an expansive terrace, private pool, personal wellness retreat and fitness studio.
- bp unveils first US bp pulse EV charging Gigahub™ at Houston headquarters
The Gigahub™, expected to open on March 20, 2024, will offer 24 high-speed EV charge points with Tritium 150kW DC fast chargers. The chargers will be integrated with the bp pulse app, allowing users to locate the site, access real-time charging availability, and connect to WiFi.
- Cisco Completes Acquisition of Splunk
"The combination of Cisco and Splunk will provide truly comprehensive visibility and insights across an organization's entire digital footprint, delivering an unprecedented level of resilience through the most extensive and powerful security and observability product portfolio on the market," said Gary Steele, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Splunk.
- Frank's RedHot® 'Dip Dive' Report Uncovers College Basketball Fans' Fiery Food Obsessions
Nearly every college basketball fan (97%) acknowledges indulging in snacks while watching games, 58% of those fans admitting to consuming more food during the tournament compared to the rest of the season. Notably, Southerners are most likely to drown their sorrows in snacks when their team loses (24%), and they are also most likely to serve team or region-specific snacks for good luck (18%).
- Subway® Selects PepsiCo as its Beverage Partner in the U.S.
Subway®, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, announced a 10-year agreement with PepsiCo to supply beverages in U.S. restaurants beginning January 1, 2025. Subway's longstanding partnership with Frito-Lay® will also be extended through 2030.
- Super Bowl Sunday Sets Records, Streaming Climbs to Six-Month High, according to Nielsen's February 2024 Report of The Gauge™
Broadcast viewing in February fell 10% vs. January and the category lost 0.9 share points to account for 23.3% of TV. On Super Bowl Sunday, however, the broadcast category made up over 43% of total TV usage, led by Super Bowl LVIII on CBS which generated nearly 30 billion viewing minutes alone.
- The American Cancer Society and Color Health Announce Expansion of a Comprehensive Cancer Care Solution
With this expansion, the Color and ACS program adds Color Medical clinical teams to manage any abnormal screening through confirmed diagnosis, specialized care for high-risk individuals, holistic support for employees in cancer treatment, and integrated clinical and mental health support for survivors.
- Sesame Workshop and the Ad Council Launch New PSA to Support Mental Health
In this first video, Elmo shares that emotions like frustration and anger are okay and how humming a song can help manage big feelings. The second video PSA will be released in May 2024, along with a robust offering of additional Sesame Workshop resources for families in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.
- Churchill Downs Releases First-Ever Kentucky Derby Style Guide for 150th Milestone Anniversary
From classic couture dresses and sleek bowties to colorful hats and timeless accessories, the Kentucky Derby Style Guide highlights traditional, yet modern takes on quintessential Kentucky Derby fashion from longstanding fashion partners and brands like vineyard vines, Longines, Radley London, Brackish, and more.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRN_TopStories on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article