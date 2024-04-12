Weekly Recap: 13 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

Apr 12, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including KFC's new value menu, the best places to live in 2024 and a push for more climate education.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- KFC® Introduces New "Taste of KFC Deals" - A Value Menu with Real Value - Starting at Just $4.99
It's been 30 years since food ate up this much of people's incomes, and 56% of consumers are budgeting their finances more now due to inflation. These deals are tailor-made to fit right into your loud budget – save on delicious fried chicken so you can spend more on all of the other things you love.
- Varda Announces $90 million Series B Funding to Build Factories in Space
By processing pharmaceuticals and other materials in microgravity, the near-weightless conditions found in low-Earth orbit, Varda offers a unique environment not available through terrestrial pharmaceutical processing. In addition, Varda's cost-effective, end-to-end orbit and reentry system is the first commercial offering of its kind.
- Money Announces Best Places to Live 2024
For the first time, the 2024 list showcases the outstanding lives small and big towns are creating for their residents — and models for how communities can create lasting impacts together.
- EARTHDAY.ORG Releases Climate Education vs. The Climate Crisis
"We know that the workers of the future need to be fully educated on the climate and it's a growing ask from big and small businesses alike," said Bryce Coon, Director of Climate Education at EARTHDAY.ORG. "Whether it is manufacturing, engineering, farming, communication, banking and so on, being climate educated is increasingly a necessity."
- PEOPLE Debuts 50th Anniversary Issue Featuring 11 Cover Stars
The 50th anniversary issue is a celebration of the people who have helped shape the culture and who will do so for years to come. The cover stars–with a combined 14 primetime Emmys, 16 Golden Globes, five Oscars, four Tonys and 14 Grammys–have achieved that and more. The crew also includes three Sexiest Men Alive, two EGOTs, multiple humanitarian award winners, a World Champion and a G.O.A.T.
- 99 Cents Only Stores Announces Going-Out-of-Business Sale Across All Locations and the Sale of 44 Owned Properties and 333 Leased Locations
Shoppers will find significantly reduced prices on name-brands as well as regularly available food and beverage products such as produce, deli, and other grocery items. Store fixtures, furniture, and equipment will also be available for sale.
- Michelob ULTRA Presents "Lap of Legends" - the First-Ever Real vs. Virtual Race Debuting in New One-Of-A-Kind Television Special
On Tuesday, May 14, fans can watch "Lap of Legends," a new television special that uses cutting-edge technology to enable current Williams Racing Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant to face off against six of the greatest Williams legends of all time, bringing fans even closer to the action.
- Concerning New Statistics Highlight Inaccurate Nutrition Trends on TikTok
From drinking a glass of chia seed water to trying the baby food diet, or even eating dog food to increase protein intake, there are some questionable viral nutrition and weight loss trends on social media platforms like TikTok ––and Millennials and Gen Z are listening.
- Dove Marks 20 Years of Real Beauty with a Renewed Commitment to 'Real' and Pledge to Never Use AI to Represent Real Women in Its Advertising
In its 2024 The Real State of Beauty: a global report, Dove finds over 1 in 3 women in the US would give up a year of their life to achieve an ideal look or body. The study shows that while beauty ideals have evolved over the years to be more inclusive across race, orientation, gender and size, the checklist of appearance ideals is growing and impossible to meet.
- Norfolk Southern reaches agreement in principle to settle East Palestine derailment class action
Norfolk Southern Corporation has reached a $600 million agreement in principle to resolve a consolidated class action lawsuit relating to the East Palestine derailment. If approved by the court, the agreement will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius from the derailment and, for those residents who choose to participate, personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius from the derailment.
- Casamigos Introduces Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila Brought to You by Cindy Crawford
Inspired by Cindy Crawford's drink of choice, Casamigas is an ultra-premium, 100% blue weber agave jalapeño tequila that is naturally flavored with jalapeños to create a spicy yet balanced tequila with just the right level of heat.
- Deloitte Digital Expands Apple Practice, Launches New Academy for Apple Vision Pro to Empower Enterprises and Prepare for the New Era of Spatial Computing
The Academy for Apple Vision Pro will help organizations empower their existing teams and prepare for the new era of spatial computing. It will consist of one-week, instructor-led courses for engineers, product managers, and business leaders to accelerate their visionOS roadmap.
- Pringles® and Crocs™ Combine Fashion and Flavor with a One-of-a-Kind Crush Boot, First-Ever Crocs-Inspired Crisps and More Delicious Designs in Global Collection
Bursting with flavor and style, Pringles and Crocs are bringing fans across the globe three limited-edition Pringles-inspired designs in fan-favorite Crocs styles, an array of Pringles-themed Jibbitz™ charms, and even a new Pringles flavor inspired by the partnership, Croc-Tail Party.
