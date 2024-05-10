Weekly Recap: 13 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

May 10, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Instacart's partnership with Uber Eats, the state of mental health in the US and a new name for the Boy Scouts of America.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Uber Eats to Power Restaurant Delivery on Instacart
In the coming weeks, Instacart customers nationwide will be able to use the Instacart app to order from hundreds of thousands of restaurants, powered by Uber Eats. Instacart+ members will also get even more value from their membership at no additional cost, with $0 delivery on grocery and restaurant orders over $35.
- CVS Health survey shows mental health concerns continue to rise
Two-thirds (65%) of adults have experienced concerns about their own mental health or the mental health of their friends and family, which is up six percentage points from 2022 and 15 percentage points from 2020.
- Penske Truck Rental Announces 2023 Top Moving Destinations
Alongside the 14th annual list, Penske released the results of a national consumer survey, Settling In: A Consumer Moving Trends Survey, which unveils new findings about people's reasons for moving and the importance of establishing a sense of community in their new places of residence.
- Dotdash Meredith Announces Strategic Partnership with OpenAI, Bringing Iconic Brands and Trusted Content to ChatGPT
As part of the agreement, OpenAI will display content and links attributed to DDM in relevant ChatGPT responses. OpenAI will also collaborate with DDM to create new AI products and features for its readers and use historical and ongoing DDM content to enhance its model's performance.
- Boy Scouts of America to Become Scouting America
The Boy Scouts of America announced that it will rebrand to Scouting America, reflecting the organization's ongoing commitment to welcome every youth and family in America to experience the benefits of Scouting. The change will go into effect on February 8, 2025, the organization's 115th anniversary.
- To Drive a Deeper Understanding of Cancer Disparities, American Cancer Society Launches Largest U.S. Population Study of Black Women
"The data we've uncovered through previous population studies has been critical in reducing the unacceptably high burden of cancer, but that reduction has sadly not been equal. By centering Black women's voices and experiences, we can dig deeper in uncovering the unique challenges and barriers contributing to cancer disparities and develop tailored interventions to mitigate them," said Dr. Alpa Patel, co-principal investigator of the study and senior vice president of population science at the American Cancer Society.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the Boston Celtics and Red Sox, Becoming the Official Sporting Goods Retail Partner of Each Team
DICK'S partnership with both franchises includes access to tickets and unique fan experiences, as well as IP rights to be used in the new House of Sport store and online within the Boston area.
- Nikola Expands Hydrogen Network with Inauguration of Second HYLA Refueling Station in Southern California
"We are thrilled to inaugurate our second HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern California, marking a significant stride toward sustainable transportation…With multiple stations in the pipeline this year, we are steadfast in our mission to pioneer zero-emission trucking solutions and drive positive environmental impact," said President of Energy Ole Hoefelmann.
- DOVE® Chocolate Introduces Innovative AI Tool to Help Moms Returning to the Workforce This free tool allows moms to input an open job description, select from a list of pre-populated skills and add additional accomplishments and areas of expertise that they use every day as a parent. The tool translates these parenting skills into functional job skills that recruiters and hiring managers are seeking.
- Cision's 2024 State of the Media Report: Journalists Battle Misinformation, Embrace Data, and Seek PR Partnership
The findings underscore the ways in which public relations professionals can reach positive media outcomes faster by providing journalists targeted, well-researched stories that are relevant to their audiences.
- Mars Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Sustainable Dairy Plan, Moo'ving Dairy Forward
The move signals another mile-marker in the CPG giant's recently published open-source roadmap to "net zero". Mars will work with a cohort of industry leaders to implement a host of meaningful on-farm interventions focused on critical areas such as enteric methane reduction, efficient manure management, and sustainable feed production.
- Microsoft and LinkedIn release the 2024 Work Trend Index on the state of AI at work
The data is in: 2024 is the year AI at work gets real. Use of generative AI at work has nearly doubled in the past six months. LinkedIn is seeing a significant increase in professionals adding AI skills to their profiles, and most leaders say they wouldn't hire someone without AI skills.
- Alaska Airlines launches new way for guests to join the journey to help make air travel more sustainable
The airline will now give guests the choice to voluntarily reduce the environmental impact of their travel with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) credits during the booking process. Guests can choose to support SAF in an amount based on 5%, 10% or 20% of their carbon impact when they book a ticket on alaskaair.com.
