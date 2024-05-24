Weekly Recap: 13 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

May 24, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Red Lobster's Chapter 11 filing, Target's price cuts and the 2024 Best Places to Live rankings.
NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Red Lobster Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Strengthen Financial Position and Maximize Value for Stakeholders
The Company intends to use the proceedings to drive operational improvements, simplify the business through a reduction in locations, and pursue a sale of substantially all of its assets as a going concern. As part of these filings, Red Lobster has entered into a stalking horse purchase agreement pursuant to which Red Lobster will sell its business to an entity formed and controlled by its existing term lenders.
- PepsiCo Beverages North America Announces California-Based Electric Fleet will More Than Triple with Latest Deployment
In the next several months, fifty Class 8 Tesla Semi trucks will operate out of its manufacturing and distribution facility in Fresno, Calif., and 75 Ford E-Transit electric vans will step-change the electrification of its equipment services fleet across the state.
- Target Will Help Consumers Save Big by Lowering Prices on 5,000 Frequently Shopped Items
Consumers will enjoy savings on everyday items such as milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels, pet food and more. These price reductions will collectively save consumers millions of dollars this summer.
- Tech Companies Announce A New Coalition To Fight Online Fraud & Pig Butchering Scams
Tech Against Scams includes leading tech firms, Match Group, Coinbase, Meta, and Ripple who will work together to help prevent and disrupt financial scams throughout the lifecycle of a scam.
- U.S. News Releases the 2024-2025 Best Places to Live Rankings
"Rising concerns about career prospects, housing affordability and increased cost of goods and services are reflected in this year's rankings," said Erika Giovanetti, loans expert and reporter, U.S. News & World Report. "While quality of life remains the top priority for many Americans, a city's value and job market are becoming increasingly important for those looking for a place to live."
- Nvidia, 3M, Fidelity, Sony, Adidas top 2024 Axios-Harris Poll 100 with best reputation; 70% of companies decline
Social media platforms and companies viewed as politically polarizing are the ones with the poorest reputations or that suffered the steepest declines. This year, The Trump Organization, X (formerly Twitter), Spirit Airlines, Meta/Facebook and Fox Corporation are at the bottom of the 26th annual list, with poor reputations.
- Cheez-It® Opens the Cheez-In Diner Serving a Full Menu of Delicious, Absurdly Cheezy Classics to Kick Off Summer Road Trip Season
The brand's latest outpost features Cheez-It® infused fare including a Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake and one-of-a-kind experiences like a jukebox that plays for Cheez-It crackers instead of coins.
- Wilson Sporting Goods Doubles Down on Women's Game by Signing Caitlin Clark
Wilson will roll-out signature basketball collections celebrating Clark's continued legacy, as well as work with her to innovate product across the WNBA, NBA and basketball at large– further cementing her impact on the world of sport.
- Michelle Obama's When We All Vote Will Bring Voting to the Culture and Engage Voters Across the Country This Summer
The Culture of Democracy Tour brings voting to popular culture through events, sweepstakes, campaigns, voter registration drives and more in partnership with the organization's thousands of volunteers and partners.
- Dell Technologies Expands Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA to Turbocharge AI Adoption
"Generative AI requires a new type of computing infrastructure – an AI factory that produces intelligence," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. "Together, NVIDIA and Dell are providing the world's industries with a full-stack offering – including computing, networking and software – that drives the copilots, coding assistants, virtual customer service agents and industrial digital twins of the digital enterprise."
- BofA Study: Percentage of American Workers Feeling Financially Well Rises to 47%
Meanwhile, the gap in financial wellness between men and women continues to grow, with 53% of men reporting good financial wellness compared to 36% of women. In addition, employees expressed concern about inflation, with 76% of workers saying that the cost of living is outpacing growth in their salary or wages, compared to 67% in June 2023.
- PetSmart Searches for Next 'Chief Toy Tester' Offering $20,000 to the New Team Members
Each quarter of their one-year commitment, the Chief Toy Testers will receive boxes full of the newest toys, treats, and yes, costumes, as well as apparel. The Chief Toy Testers will share their official product reviews on social media to let all pets out there know which new toys and treats they must-have.
- Nestlé Introduces Vital Pursuit Brand to Support GLP-1 Users, Consumers Focused on Weight Management
The products are high in protein, a good source of fiber, contain essential nutrients, and they are portion-aligned to a weight loss medication user's appetite. The new line is also well-suited to support a balanced diet for anyone on a weight management journey.
