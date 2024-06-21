Weekly Recap: 13 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

Jun 21, 2024, 06:02 ET
- Expedia Report Finds Americans Win the Gold Medal for Taking Fewest Vacation Days in the World
Expedia's report has been analyzing time-off trends around the world for 24 years, and while American vacation deprivation (defined as the feeling of not having enough time off) has now hit an 11-year high at 65%, rates are down in many other parts of the world. It's clear working adults in the U.S. could benefit from adopting some of the time-off strategies and attitudes in other countries.
- Talkiatry Secures $130M Series C Funding to Mainstream Value-Based Behavioral Health Care
The Series C investment will fuel Talkiatry's continued expansion of its value-based care model for behavioral health, reducing total cost of care, improving health outcomes, and producing real savings for patients, health plans, and health system or provider group partners.
- Two beluga whales rescued from Ukrainian aquarium evacuated to Spain
"The belugas' health and safety was our top priority, and these were challenging conditions, including rough roads, rising temperatures and the inherent risks of being in an active war zone," said Keith Yip, Animal Care Specialist, SeaWorld. "The Ukrainian caregivers were very brave, and the whole team involved did everything possible to provide the belugas comfort and safety during the evacuation to Valencia."
- Instacart Makes YouTube Ads Shoppable for CPG Brands
Clorox and Publicis Media are among Instacart's first partners to pilot the capability. Pilot partners' shoppable video campaigns on YouTube will leverage Instacart's first-party data to identify and reach high-intent consumers, and receive closed-loop measurement. Viewers can click directly from these YouTube ads to an Instacart product page to purchase the featured items for same-day delivery.
- PSA: Petco Chief Veterinarian Offers Summer Safety Tips
"From navigating extreme heat and wildlife dangers to managing pet anxiety due to summer parties and fireworks, pet parents can prepare their pets, homes and routines in advance to set their furry family members up for success throughout the season and beyond," said Petco's Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Whitney Miller, DVM, MBA, DACVPM.
- Boom Supersonic Completes Construction of Overture Superfactory
Located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Overture Superfactory is the first supersonic airliner factory in the United States. Overture is Boom's supersonic airliner, capable of flying twice as fast as today's commercial planes on up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
- 'Functional Unemployment' Jumps Nearly Half Percentage Point in May, Says Ludwig Institute
"Even with cooling inflation, workers in lower-wage jobs are still fighting for economic survival," said LISEP Chairman Gene Ludwig. "And while headline statistics still indicate a robust economy, this month's TRU seems to better reflect the challenges everyday Americans are experiencing."
- DiGiorno® Teams Up with Marvel Studios' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE to Introduce Chaotic Good Pizza This Summer
What does crazy taste like? Cheesy. Spicy. Saucy. Wildly inappropriate – these pies come in four completely collectable, droolworthy DiGiorno® Classic Crust Pizza varieties.
- The Princeton Review Has Released its "Best Value Colleges" for 2024: Rankings Name Schools in Seven Categories
The Best Value Colleges for 2024 names 209 schools as "Best Values" and recognizes top schools for various distinctions in seven ranking list categories. The school selections and tallies of the ranking lists are based on more than 40 data points that cover academics, affordability, and career outcomes of graduates.
- Target to Roll Out Transformative GenAI Technology to its Store Team Members Chainwide
The tool, called Store Companion, is a GenAI-powered chatbot designed by Target that can answer on-the-job process questions, coach new team members, support store operations management and more.
- FOX Announces TIME as its First Publishing Partner on Verify Protocol
FOX released Verify on the public Polygon Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network in January 2024 to establish the origin and history of original journalism by cryptographically signing individual pieces of content on the blockchain, which in turn allows this content to be independently verified by consumers as originating from the trusted publisher they expect, using the Verify tool.
- Primo Water and BlueTriton Agree to Merge, Creating a Leading North American Pure-Play Healthy Hydration Company
Joey Bergstein, Chief Executive Officer of BlueTriton, said, "The combination of BlueTriton and Primo Water enables our iconic, trusted brands, many with over 100 years of rich heritage, to further expand distribution and reach a broader base of customers with healthy hydration solutions."
- NASA Selects Lockheed Martin to Build Next-Gen Spacecraft for NOAA
This cost-plus-award-fee contract is valued at approximately $2.27 billion. It includes the development of three spacecraft as well as four options for additional spacecraft.
