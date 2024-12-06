Weekly Recap: 13 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

News provided byPR Newswire
Dec 06, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Red Lobster's new happy hour, the latest jobs report from ADP and United's hub expansion in D.C.
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Sip, Snack and Celebrate: Red Lobster Announces Launch of Happy Hour
Available every Monday through Friday from 3pm to 6pm local time at participating restaurants nationwide—guests can visit their nearest Red Lobster location to enjoy $5 Drink Specials and $2 Off Select Starters.
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 146,000 Jobs in November; Annual Pay was Up 4.8%
"While overall growth for the month was healthy, industry performance was mixed," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Manufacturing was the weakest we've seen since spring. Financial services and leisure and hospitality were also soft."
- More Than Half a Billion-Dollar Expansion & Modernization Coming to United's Washington Dulles Hub
The 435,000-square-foot, 14-gate concourse will include an expansive new United ClubSM location and state-of-the-art customer amenities that are expected to debut in late 2026.
- Domino's® and Netflix Partner to Bring Emergency Pizza to the Squid Game Universe
As the hit Netflix series approaches its season two debut on Dec. 26, Domino's is activating at Squid Game: The Experience to give away free Emergency Pizza for a year to players with the lowest scores – just in time for when they need it most.
- Realtor.com® 2025 Housing Forecast: Will There be a "Trump Bump" in Housing Next Year?
"The size and direction of a Trump bump will depend on what campaign proposals ultimately become policy and when. For now, we expect a gradual improvement in housing market dynamics powered by broader economic factors," said Danielle Hale, chief economist, Realtor.com®.
- Lilly's Zepbound® (tirzepatide) superior to Wegovy® (semaglutide) in head-to-head trial showing an average weight loss of 20.2% vs. 13.7%
At 72 weeks, Zepbound beat Wegovy on both the primary endpoint and all five key secondary endpoints in this trial of adults living with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related medical problem and without diabetes.
- Holiday Hazards to Avoid, How to Keep Your Pets Safe This Season
While it may be tempting to let furry family members indulge, some human foods and drinks can lead to emergency health situations for dogs and cats.
- Honeywell and Bombardier Sign Landmark Agreement to Deliver the Next Generation of Aviation Technology; Honeywell Updates 2024 Outlook
The agreement includes collaborative research and development centered on Honeywell Anthem avionics, selection of more powerful engines, and next-generation satellite communications technologies for Bombardier aircraft.
- Frontier Airlines Unveils the Next Evolution of The New Frontier: Affordable Luxury and Unmatched Loyalty Benefits
Key features include First Class seating, free seat upgrades into Frontier's premium seat offerings for Elite members, unlimited free companion travel, and more ways to redeem FRONTIER Miles.
- 5 Million Moviegoers Attended Regal Theatres Over The Record-Breaking Five-Day Thanksgiving Holiday
"The theatrical experience is one that cannot be replicated, and we are excited to keep this momentum going through the end of the year with blockbuster releases including Kraven, Sonic 3, and Mufasa to name just a few," said Eduardo Acuna, CEO at Regal Cineworld.
- Diageo, MADD, the NFL and Uber Team Up to Launch "Take a Minute. Make a Plan." Campaign to Tackle Impaired Driving
Did you know the average fan spends 690 minutes a week thinking about football? This campaign encourages fans to prioritize taking just one of those 690 minutes to make a plan to never drive impaired and aims to foster a culture of responsibility, especially during high-excitement moments like football games where socializing is part of the experience.
- Meta Selects Northeast Louisiana as Site of $10 Billion Artificial Intelligence Optimized Data Center That Will Be Company's Largest in the World
Meta projects the data center will support at least 500 direct new jobs in Richland Parish. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in the creation of more than 1,000 indirect jobs, for a total of more than 1,500 potential new jobs in the Northeast Region.
- Scholastic Unleashes Dog Man Global Campaign Celebrating Reading and Heroes Around the World
Inspired by one of the themes in the Dog Man series about how ordinary people can do extraordinarily good deeds, all events on Dav Pilkey's tour will shine the spotlight on everyday heroes who make a positive impact in their own communities.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article