Weekly Recap: 14 Health Press Releases You Need to See

Oct 17, 2025
A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including updates in mental health, cancer awareness and the vital importance of washing your hands.
With thousands of press releases published each week, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Hugel Inc. appoints Carrie Strom as Chief Executive Officer
Carrie Strom is a 25-year pharmaceutical and aesthetics industry leader who previously served as Global President of Allergan Aesthetics. "My priority is to build on Hugel's leadership in South Korea and transform it into a global aesthetics powerhouse, raising the bar for how we serve customers and patients around the world," she said.
- Lilly's oral GLP-1, orforglipron, demonstrated superior glycemic control in two successful Phase 3 trials, reconfirming its potential as a foundational treatment in type 2 diabetes
In ACHIEVE-2, orforglipron lowered A1C by up to 1.7% compared to 0.8% with dapagliflozin, meeting the primary endpoint. In ACHIEVE-5, orforglipron lowered A1C by an additional 2.1% when taken with insulin glargine, meeting the primary endpoint.
- Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics
Waters Xevo CDMS delivers unmatched characterization for mega-mass biomolecules central to next-generation therapies.
- Roche's Elecsys® pTau181 becomes the only FDA-cleared blood test for use in primary care to rule out Alzheimer's-related amyloid pathology
Developed in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company, this minimally invasive test provides clinicians with information that can help identify patients in early stages of cognitive decline who are unlikely to have Alzheimer's-related amyloid pathology.
- Global Handwashing Day 2025 Underscores the Power of Soap and Water to Save Lives
Celebrated annually on October 15, this worldwide event reminds people that consistent hand hygiene is critical to preventing the spread of infectious diseases and protecting community health.
- Kohler Co. Launches Kohler Health, Ushering in a New Era of Health and Wellness in the Home
As health and wellness continue to expand to the home setting, the bathroom stands as an untapped hub of vital health data and information. Every day, we flush away insights that could help us better understand our bodies and our health. Kohler Health is challenging people to re-imagine how they think about the bathroom.
- Friendship is Fitness: New Research From Peerspace Shows Social Connection as Key to Health
Healthy social connection depends on getting the right mix of interactions that meet our individual social needs. Peerspace's new quiz introduces eight distinct social connection personality types – from The Deep Diver to The Silly Goose – each reflecting a unique way people experience and seek out connection.
- Clear Channel Outdoor and Blood Cancer United Team Up on Billboard Campaign to Reach More People Affected by Blood Cancer
The out-of-home campaign introduces The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's new name, Blood Cancer United, to engage more communities and increase awareness of blood cancer.
- Pink Aid Celebrates 15 Years of Compassion and Support for Breast Cancer Patients Facing Financial Crisis
Created in 2011 by Amy Katz, Andrew Mitchell-Namdar, Renee Mandis, and Amy Gross, Pink Aid was born from a critical need: while treatments for breast cancer have advanced, one in three patients still faces financial collapse. Many lose their jobs, delay care, or risk eviction while battling for their lives. The founders envisioned a community of care to ensure patients never have to choose between treatment and basic necessities like food and shelter.
- 81% of Americans Say Mental Health Support Can't Wait - They Expect It Within Hours, New CallTrackingMetrics Report Finds
The report paints a picture of a growing dilemma in access to behavioral health care: timeliness. When care is delayed, it's denied. One in five Americans said they reached out to mental health or addiction treatment providers for help, but never heard back.
- Twin Health and Peloton Partner to Transform Metabolic Health
The unique partnership will bring Peloton's world-class fitness and wellness content to Twin's AI digital twin program, proven to treat diabetes, prediabetes and obesity while reducing reliance on medications.
- On World Mental Health Day, NAMI Announces New Scientific Advisory Council to Advance Hope Through Research
The council unites leading scientists, clinicians, and advocates to ensure that cutting-edge research and lived experience together shape the future of mental health care.
- Trust and Transparency Rule: How Scientists Choose Antibodies in 2025
Drawing on feedback from hundreds of scientists, the 2025 report highlights evolving trends in antibody selection, purchasing behavior, and usage.
- Karmanos Shines a Green Light on Liver Cancer in October: Know the Risks, Know the Signs According to the American Cancer Society, more than 800,000 people are diagnosed with liver cancer around the world each year. Here in the U.S., over 42,200 new cases of liver cancer are estimated to occur in 2025.
