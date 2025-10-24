Weekly Recap: 14 Health Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including breakthrough clinical trials, a new suicide prevention series and a period product giveaway for teens.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.
- Newly Released Clinical Study Suggests That Neurostimulation Device May Reduce Both Opioid and Stimulant Use, Offering Hope Amid Nation's Addiction Crisis
A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that patients who used NET Recovery's FDA-cleared neurostimulation device, the NET Device™, for at least 24 hours to treat their opioid withdrawal reported significantly fewer days of opioid and stimulant use in the three months following residential treatment.
- Alsana Announces Plan to Expand Virtual Eating Disorder Treatment to 30+ States, Strengthening Access to Care Nationwide
Alsana's virtual programs offer clients multidisciplinary, evidence-based care, integrating medical, therapeutic, and nutritional support through secure telehealth platforms. The expansion also enhances continuity of care for individuals stepping down from residential or day treatment programs who wish to continue recovering from home while maintaining access to their care team.
- AFSP Launches The Upright with Virtual Three-Part Series to Promote Health Equity and Foster Collaboration Among Suicide Prevention Experts
The Upright is a collection of AFSP's resources — including research, programs, and policy — that aims to advance health equity in suicide prevention. The Upright is a part of AFSP's commitment to support communities with disproportionate impacts related to suicide.
- Breakthrough clinical trial confirms that GammaTile delivers superior tumor control compared to standard of care for patients with newly diagnosed operable brain metastases
Immediate, targeted radiation at the time of surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence or death by greater than 50% compared to standard of care in early clinical data readout.
- Thinx Supports Teens by Giving Away Free Period Products to Girls' Teams
According to the 2025 State of the Period, 93% of teens have a negative experience participating in sports or extracurricular activities because of their period. Thinx is taking action with a period underwear giveaway, sparking conversation and giving teen athletes reusable period underwear that keeps them confident, comfortable and in the game.
- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Celebrates 20th Annual Sam's Night Event, Marks Two Decades of Community Impact, Growth, and Hope for Families Living with Duchenne
Since its inception 20 years ago, Sam's Night has raised more than $10 million dollars to advance care standards, support research, and speed the development of new therapies.
- American Council of Cannabis Medicine Unveils Major Industry Initiative to Expand Medical Cannabis Access
New partnerships with leading insurance providers deliver comprehensive medical cannabis benefits for individuals and companies of all sizes—from single policyholders to Fortune 500 employers. With several major carriers participating, the program offers broad coverage tailored to patient needs.
- Spring Health and Expert Council Release VERA-MH, the First Open-Source Evaluation for Validating AI in Mental Health
VERA-MH establishes a transparent, evidence-based standard to determine whether chatbots and large language models (LLMs) that offer psychological support meet stringent clinical safety standards.
- Viking Therapeutics Announces Initiation of VK2735 Maintenance Dosing Clinical Trial in Patients with Obesity
The trial is intended to explore the feasibility of various VK2735 maintenance dosing regimens utilizing either the oral tablet or the subcutaneous formulation to sustain the initial weight loss achieved following weekly subcutaneous dosing.
- FDA Approves Novo Nordisk's oral semaglutide for cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction in adults with type 2 diabetes who are at high risk, including those who have not had a prior CV event
This milestone underscores the robust data supporting oral semaglutide and demonstrates Novo Nordisk's cardiometabolic leadership and commitment to people living with chronic disease.
- Boston Scientific Announces Agreement to Acquire Nalu Medical, Inc.
Boston Scientific has been a strategic investor in Nalu Medical since 2017. The transaction consists of an upfront cash payment of approximately $533 million for the remaining equity not owned by Boston Scientific.
- Leading Fetal & Neonatal Surgeon Joins NYU Langone Health as Director of Advanced Fetal Care Center
Dr. Peiro brings extensive expertise in performing delicate, life-saving surgery on babies before and immediately after they are born.
- ACG to Invest $200 Million in U.S. Hard-Shell Capsule Manufacturing
The initial $100 million will fund a state-of-the-art hard-shell capsule facility in Atlanta, Georgia, with a second phase of $100 million planned to expand capacity and capabilities in the region. The investment is expected to create more than 200 jobs, with operations targeted to begin in early 2027.
- March of Dimes Brings Together Influential Voices, Including Porsha Williams, for "The Collective" to Inspire Action Through Stories of Motherhood and Resilience
The first-of-its-kind brunch united influential women, including author and TV personality Porsha Williams, "Good Morning America's" Janai Norman, and NBC4 New York/WNBC's Natalie Pasquarella for heartfelt conversations about maternal and infant health.
