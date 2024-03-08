Weekly Recap: 14 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

08 Mar, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including news about electric muscle cars, burgers & March Madness, and a launch to the ISS
NEW YORK, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Spirit Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with JetBlue
- Hidden Valley® Ranch and Cheez-It ®Join Forces to Create the Cheeziest Ranch Yet
- Dodge Delivers World's First and Only Electric Muscle Car, Announces All-new Dodge Charger Multi-energy Lineup
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 140,000 Jobs in February; Annual Pay was Up 5.1%
- DIAGEO Announces its First Experience with Apple Vision Pro to Bring Tequila Culture to Fans Around the World
- American Airlines orders 85 Boeing 737 MAX jets, expands fleet with 737-10 model
- Spring Clean Your Dating Profile: Whirlpool Brand Uncovers What Singles Prioritize Most in a Potential Partner
- NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 Launches to International Space Station
- Best Tasting Burgers, Best Deals: Wendy's Fuels March Madness Fans with $1 Dave's Single and $2 Dave's Double All Tournament Long
- Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell Industrial Fire Business to Sentinel Capital Partners for $1.425 Billion
- FDA Takes Steps to Ensure Safety of Cinnamon Products Sold in the US
- NPCA Finds Air Pollution Harms 97% of National Parks
- WITH JASON MOMOA, IT'S ALWAYS A LOVELY DAY FOR A GUINNESS
- Usher's New Look Embarks on AI-Focused Collaboration with IBM to Set Students up for Career Success
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRN_TopStories on Twitter.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Target, Nordstrom, Couchbase and Foot Locker.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article