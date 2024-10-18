Weekly Recap: 14 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 18, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including ALDI's Thanksgiving deals, True Value's sale and the next Sphere location.
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- ALDI Commits to Thanksgiving Prices Lower Than 2019, Feeding 10 People for Less than $47
The ALDI Thanksgiving shopping list includes a Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, rolls, mac & cheese, stuffing – plus the ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.
- ADP Acquires WorkForce Software
This acquisition will expand ADP's global offering of workforce management solutions and enable future innovation in the space. WorkForce Software's solutions adapt to an organization's needs, and can accommodate unique pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules.
- Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Elevate Spirits Game with Launch of Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop
As the first pure bottled spirit with Dre and Snoop's official cosign, the game-changing Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop proves modern yet elegant, bursting with notes of tangerine, jasmine, and coriander for an unforgettable aromatic finish.
- True Value Company Announces Sale Agreement with Do it Best
To complete the sale in the most efficient manner, True Value and certain of its affiliates initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. True Value will continue its day-to-day operations serving 4,500 independently owned retailers.
- National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ Announces Launch of National Workforce Education, Career and Apprenticeship Network
The initiative provides a platform to bring together practitioners in advancing Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) and skill-based learning to help scale best practices in developing the nation's advanced manufacturing and tech talent pipeline.
- Dominion Energy and Amazon to explore advancement of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) nuclear development in Virginia
"Nuclear energy is safe, reliable, and can help meet the energy needs of our customers for decades to come. We're excited to innovate alongside Dominion to explore the opportunities that Small Modular Reactors can bring to Virginia, while also helping us all address climate change," said Kevin Miller, Amazon's Vice President of Global Data Centers.
- Gatorade Launches Generative AI Squeeze Bottle Personalization to Fuel Athlete Self-Expression
In partnership with Adobe Firefly, the new customizer tool allows athletes to express their unique styles and interests through nearly endless personalization possibilities on Gatorade Squeeze Bottles.
- Tom Holland Announces First Business Venture: BERO, A Premium Non-Alcoholic Beer with Uncompromising Appeal
Inspired by Tom Holland's UK roots, BERO's expert team of American brewers developed the line with a deep commitment to craftsmanship. The result is authentically great beer that embodies the tremendous soul and history of the brewing tradition.
- October Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll: Harris Ahead by One Point Nationally but Trump Leads with Battleground State Voters
"Harris has lost some momentum from when she was first nominated but is still driving strong messages around her personality and some of her economic measures, while Trump leads on immigration, crime, and foreign policy but has been less effective on economic messaging," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO.
- Target Announces Exclusive Official 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book' Available on Black Friday
The official "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" provides a behind-the-scenes look at the making and performance of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, including never-before-seen photos and personal reflections written by Taylor.
- Sphere Entertainment and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi Announce Plans to Make Abu Dhabi Next Sphere Venue Location
Located in a prime spot in Abu Dhabi and echoing the scale of the 20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas, this venue promises to redefine entertainment in the region. Sphere in Abu Dhabi is expected to be a major year-round draw for both residents and visitors from around the world.
- Deloitte: Holiday Shoppers Expected to Increase Spending
Consumers surveyed plan to spend an average of $1,778 this holiday season, up 8% year-over-year. According to this year's study, while holiday shoppers are more optimistic and willing to spend, they remain focused on finding the best deals to maximize their budgets, even if it means choosing value over loyalty.
- Purina Invests $200,000 in Interspecies Communication Research Partnership with University of California San Diego to Help Give Dogs a Voice
Through the research, UC San Diego's Comparative Cognition Lab and Purina aim to better understand to what degree pets can use soundboard buttons to put words together to communicate their wants, needs and thoughts.
- Butterball® Unveils a Stress-Free Solution for Holiday Hosts: Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey
Created with convenience in mind, the new Cook from Frozen turkey requires just two easy steps: unwrap and roast. There's no thawing, no mess and no stress, resulting in an effortless Thanksgiving centerpiece.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, earnings season has begun and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Bank of America, United Airlines, and Abbott.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article