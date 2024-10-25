Weekly Recap: 14 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

News provided byPR Newswire
Oct 25, 2024, 06:02 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the country's rattiest city, an AI collaborative for local media and new ASMR from KFC.
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- This Year Marks a Decade of Chicago as the Rattiest City in America
Chicago's abundance of alleys provides rodents with hidden havens, offering plenty of space to hide while feasting on trash. Rodents also love to burrow, finding shelter beneath subway tracks or around underground pipes.
- Wendy's Drops Bone-Chillingly Fun Boo! Bag Meal, Featuring Exclusive Frosty Figure for "Kidults" and Parents
Beginning October 21, Wendy's® fans can order a limited-edition Boo! Bag meal, featuring a Dave's Single®, small Hot & Crispy Fry, small Frosty®, glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure and a Boo! Books® coupon book.
- Lenfest Institute, OpenAI and Microsoft announce $10 million AI Collaborative and Fellowship program for US metro news organizations
In the initial round of funding, Chicago Public Media, Newsday (Long Island, NY), The Minnesota Star Tribune, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and The Seattle Times will each receive a grant to hire a two-year AI fellow to pursue projects that focus largely on improving business sustainability and implementing AI technologies within their organizations.
- MGM Resorts International and Marriott International Sign Agreement to Launch W Las Vegas
The hospitality brands announced plans to convert an iconic property on the Las Vegas Strip to the W Hotels brand within the Marriott Bonvoy® portfolio, continuing the brand's storied evolution. Located on the Mandalay Bay Campus, the property is slated to officially join the W Hotels portfolio later this year, with additional plans for the property to be announced in the future.
- Stellantis Invests $29.5 Million in Innovative Wind Tunnel Technology to Enhance EV Aerodynamics
Optimizing aerodynamic efficiency is crucial in the effort to extend the driving range of electrified vehicles on a single charge. This enhancement directly contributes to improved efficiency, benefiting customers with longer EV ranges and potentially reducing battery sizes, which in turn could lead to cost and weight savings.
- National Geographic Society Introduces the Museum of Exploration
Scheduled to open in mid-2026, the public attraction, fueled by cutting-edge technologies, will feature one-of-a-kind National Geographic curated exhibitions, immersive and educational experiences, a state-of-the-art theater, restaurant and retail store.
- All Jobs are Tech Jobs: Pearson's Skills Map U.S. Predicts Dramatic Shifts in Employment Landscape; 1.9m New Jobs Through 2028
Dave Treat, Chief Technology Officer, Pearson stated, "The key message is that technology is transforming jobs at a faster pace than ever before. Every job, from nursing to manufacturing, is becoming more tech-focused, increasing the demand for workers who can blend technical expertise with industry-specific skills.
- M&M'S® and kate spade new york Launch First-Ever Candy-Inspired Capsule Collection Together
Taking cues from M&M'S iconic packaging and colorful candy shells, the collection infuses the kate spade new york product with a playful, colorful and bold twist, including M&M'S x kate spade new york Embellished Smooth Leather 3D Crossbody and Chain Coin Purse, and M&M'S x kate spade new york Jewelry.
- Lumen and Meta Partner to Drive AI Network Expansion
The expanded network will provide dedicated interconnection for Meta's industry-leading infrastructure, strengthening and increasing the company's ability to lead in AI development.
- Crayola Announces Lineup for Crayola Creativity Week, A Global Event Featuring Renowned Creative Talent
The global week-long event provides parents and educators with tools to nurture creativity in children. Free educational activities will be led by Matthew McConaughey, Ada Limón, NASA scientists, Max Greenfield, Henry Winkler, Mikaila Ulmer, Mo Willems, and more.
- Delta Air Lines to Deliver First-Of-Its-Kind CES Keynote at Sphere
Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta, will take the audience on an immersive journey highlighting Delta's vision for using technology to enrich human experiences. This will mark the first CES keynote ever hosted at the groundbreaking venue.
- KFC® and Hatch Invite You to Fall Asleep to the Sleep-Inducing Sound of Fried Chicken
From ASMR social media channels to film and television production set rumors, the internet has recently unearthed the humorous phenomenon that the sound of cooking fried chicken sounds almost identical to the soothing, sleep-inducing sound of rain falling. To further investigate, Hatch and KFC® have come together to release a new "Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain" content channel that can help lull you to sleep.
- Lonely Planet Reveals 2025 Best in Travel Destinations and Trends
The curated list features 30 must-see global destinations across three categories: cities, countries and regions. Each category features 10 destinations, chosen for their topicality, unique attributes and experiences, including food, history, architecture, art, vibrant local culture and natural beauty, along with their ongoing commitment to sustainability, community and diversity.
- U.S. Postal Service Provides Pre-Election Update on Secure Mail Operations and Delivery
In addition to the processes and procedures specific to Election Mail that the Postal Service deploys all year long, as in previous general elections, the Postal Service is deploying extraordinary measures in the final weeks of the election season to swiftly move Ballot Mail entered close to or on Election Day and/or the state's return deadline.
