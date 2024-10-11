Weekly Recap: 15 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

News provided byPR Newswire
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a new Vodafone and Google partnership, the USPS recommended holiday shipping dates and the return of Domino's Emergency Pizza Program
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.
- Vodafone and Google Deepen Strategic Partnership with Ten Year, Billion+ Dollar Deal including Cloud, Cybersecurity and Devices Across Europe and Africa
The agreement will bring storage, security, and AI assistance to Vodafone's customers in 15 countries, as well as its partners in an additional 45 markets worldwide, while Google will use Vodafone's fixed and mobile connectivity services to improve workforce productivity.
- USPS Announces Recommended Mailing and Shipping Dates for 2024 Holiday Season
USPS urges customers to plan ahead and ship early during this holiday season. The earlier you send, the better; don't delay — mail and ship today!
- Absolut® Champions Inclusivity & Friendship by Bringing People Together Over Cocktails for Universal Pictures' New Cinematic Event, WICKED
Recipes include the Absolut Kahlúa x Ozspresso Martini, Absolut x Ozmopolitan, Malibu x Popular Pink Punch, Skrewball x Thrillifying Nutty Elixir, as well as Absolut x Wickedly Dirty Martini.
- Del Monte Foods Unveils New Global Flavors, Continuing Legacy of Innovation
As the U.S. becomes increasingly racially and ethnically diverse and global culinary trends make their mark domestically, Del Monte Foods remains at the forefront of food innovation. The company is responding to these shifts with bold, new offerings like Mexican Style Street Corn and Southern Style Green Beans — spicy, modern twists on classic favorites.
- September's Booming Job Gains Underscore US Economy's Resilience
This report underscores that the Fed's decision to cut rates last month was preemptive against risks that had yet to materialize. The report alleviated concerns of an abrupt hiring slowdown with upward revisions to recent months.
- Free and Fast Photo-Matching AI Technology Can Help Reunite Pets with Their Families During and After Natural Disasters
National nonprofit Petco Love urges people desperately searching for missing pets during and after Hurricane Helene to use its free Love Lost national database to search with just one photo of their pet powered by AI technology.
- NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Deliver CES 2025 Keynote
Known for his forward-thinking approach and passion for technology, Huang has been named the world's best CEO by Fortune and The Economist, as well as one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in the world. His CES 2025 keynote will set the scene for an exciting conference featuring the latest in technology.
- Domino's® Emergency Pizza Program Has Returned to Offer Millions of Free Pizza to Customers!
Domino's is once again offering customers a free medium, two-topping pizza to use whenever they need it most. Any Domino's customer who places a qualifying online order today through Jan. 19, 2025, can earn an Emergency Pizza, available for redemption from their Domino's Rewards account.
- Robert Half's 2025 Salary Guide Highlights Key Hiring and Compensation Trends Amid a Changing Job Market
"While salary remains a critical factor for today's professionals, flexible work arrangements, career development and other perks are also top of mind," said Dawn Fay, operational president at Robert Half.
- Alaska Airlines unveils top Fall travel trends: Hawaiʻi and hidden gem destinations dominate
Thanksgiving remains the busiest travel period of the fall with flights projected to be nearly full. Alaska Airlines estimates nearly a half million guests will fly between Friday and Sunday with Dec. 1 expected to be the single busiest day of the entire year.
- Pringles® Embraces the Nation's Latest Food Obsession with the Return of Pringles Dill Pickle
Each bite delivers the salty, tangy flavor experience with a touch of herbal dill that longtime fans remember, and first-timers will love, so you too can satisfy your pickle craving in crisp form anytime and anywhere.
- 7-Eleven, Inc. Rolls Out New Comfort Classics to Warm Up This Fall
Embrace the ultimate lineup of sweater-weather appropriate bites at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide, featuring: Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Chicken & Waffles Roller, Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich.
- What matters to small businesses on Election Day
GoDaddy surveyed more than 2,000 small business owners about their top concerns as they head for the polls. The results showed that policies intended to lower inflation, ease tax burdens and the cost of living are top of mind for small business owners this election season.
- FTX Receives U.S. Bankruptcy Court Confirmation of its Plan of Reorganization
"Looking ahead, we are poised to return 100% of bankruptcy claim amounts plus interest for non-governmental creditors through what will be the largest and most complex bankruptcy estate asset distribution in history," said John J. Ray III, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer of FTX.
- Shakira Joins Forces with Code.org and Amazon to Expand Computer Science Education for Hispanic Youth
"Computer science is about more than just coding; it's about teaching students the problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking skills that are essential in today's digitally-driven world," said Hadi Partovi, CEO and co-founder of Code.org.
