Weekly Roundup: 11 Finance Press Releases You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire, including the best investment banks to work for, record-high rents for single-family homes and the state of the US wine industry.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Vault Releases 2025 Rankings of Best Investment Banking Firms to Work For
Vault's rankings include the Most Prestigious Investment Banks, Best Overall Investment Banks, Best Investment Banks by Key Employment Factor, and the Best Investment Banks for Diversity. Survey participants were asked to rate their firms in several categories, including compensation, culture, diversity, hours, training, work/life balance, and wellness.
- Single-Family Rents Reach Record High, 20% Above Apartments
Rented single-family homes are the housing market's big standout right now, with costs 20% higher than that of a typical multifamily apartment, according to the latest market report from Zillow®. That's the largest difference ever recorded by Zillow.
- Ally and CardWorks Reach Agreement on Sale of Ally's Credit Card Business
Ally Financial and Cardworks have entered into a definitive agreement for CardWorks and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Merrick Bank, to acquire Ally's credit card business, including a portfolio of $2.3 billion in credit card receivables with 1.3 million active cardholders as of Dec. 31, 2024.
- OneUnited Bank Launches First-Time Homebuyer Program in Celebration of MLK Jr. Day 2025
"The cost of buying a starter home is too darn high," said Teri Williams, President & Chief Operating Officer of OneUnited Bank. "We hope our participation in down payment assistance programs and our contribution will help bridge the gap that many first-time homebuyers experience in all of our communities, including help to rebuild L.A. after the devastating wildfires."
- GoDaddy Donates $500K to Support WordPress Community
The monetary support will be directed towards providing financial, operational and promotional support within the greater WordPress community. GoDaddy also recently launched a redesigned Managed WordPress Hosting platform, built with developers in mind.
- 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer Reveals High Level of Grievance Towards Government, Business and the Rich
The 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer reveals that economic fears have metastasized into grievance, with six in 10 respondents reporting moderate to high sense of grievance. This is defined by a belief that government and business harm them and serve narrow interests, and ultimately the wealthy benefit while regular people struggle.
- Centaurus Financial, Inc. Donates to Help Pasadena Humane Save Animals Lost in Southern California Fire
"Pets are important to people," says Centaurus CEO and animal lover Ron King. "They're part of the family. For people who have gone through the tremendous horror of losing their homes and possessions, knowing that their animal is safe and being cared for at a facility like Pasadena Humane can provide hope. That hope is worth everything, and Centaurus is thankful to be able to provide this donation to help the shelter help these families and animals in need."
- Introducing CoinDesk 80: Diversified Exposure to Digital Assets Beyond the Top 20
As the digital asset market matures, institutional participation continues to accelerate. Investors are increasingly seeking opportunities beyond bitcoin and ether to diversify their portfolios. CoinDesk Indices has launched the CoinDesk 80 Index, designed to track the performance of the next 80 leading digital assets after the CoinDesk 20 Index.
- Silicon Valley Bank Releases 24th Annual State of the US Wine Industry Report
No- and low-alcohol wine, white wine and prosecco experienced positive growth, with white wine outpacing red wine sales for the first time in many years. According to the report, varietal shifts from red to white could be a forward indicator that a rotation to younger consumers is underway.
- Postal Service to Sell Newly Redesigned Money Orders
The public can rest assured that USPS money orders are among the most secure financial instruments in the world. The new design will enhance already strong security features to further deter counterfeiting and other fraudulent activities.
- Rocket Launches Rocket.com Website with Integrated Search, Financing and Management Tools
Rocket.com will bring home search, financing and servicing together in one intuitive platform. Clients will be able to easily explore properties and receive personalized financing options from a Rocket Mortgage banker – all in just a few clicks.
